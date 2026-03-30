Care for your parents or lose 15 pc of salary, says new Telangana law

The Bill mandates that public and private employees, as well as government employees, care for their elderly parents. Failure to comply will result in a deduction of 15 per cent of the salary or Rs 10,000, whichever is lower, payable to the parents.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy noted that the country already has the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Also read: Bengaluru techie arrested for stabbing parents to death in Vignana Nagar

The Bill that aims to go beyond the existing central laws, also covers public representatives and private employees.

In a move to ensure dignity and strengthen support for senior citizens in the state, the Telangana Assembly on Sunday (March 29) passed the ‘Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026.’

♦ Parents get formal right to seek maintenance from children

Speaking during the discussion, Reddy cited the case of businessman Vijaypat Singhania, who had bequeathed all his assets to his son, only to be later turned out.

Also read: Why elderly women are better off living with their daughters

“The state government, as a social responsibility, has brought this Bill. It is not like any other legislation. While inculcating moral values among people, if anyone neglects their parents, they should be brought under the purview of the law to ensure they care for them,” he said.

Reddy added that it is society’s responsibility to correct children who neglect their parents, and termed it unfortunate that the state has to enact such legislation.

Elders’ welfare

According to the CM, those who neglect their parents have no "right to live in society".

The legislation clearly delineates employees' obligations to care for and maintain their parents. It mandates accountability for ensuring essential aspects of elderly welfare, such as healthcare, housing, and financial security, a press release said.

Also read: Elderly suffer in silence with no state policy to guard them from abuse

The provisions also address instances of neglect, establishing mechanisms that enable authorities to intervene and enforce compliance where necessary.

The Bill empowers parents with the right to seek maintenance from their children and provides a formal grievance redressal mechanism.

Ministers back the Bill

It is expected to address growing concerns over the abandonment and neglect of the elderly while reinforcing the moral and social fabric of the family system, the release added.

“There is no life without parents. It is everyone’s responsibility to look after them,” Minister Konda Surekha said while participating in the discussion on the Bill.

Also read: Why more and more senior citizens are hunting for jobs

“There is a need to fix responsibilities. Society needs to change its attitude towards the elderly. I sincerely appreciate the chief minister for bringing such an initiative,” she said.

BJP MLA Payal Shankar, describing it as the "first of its kind in the country", said his party supports the Bill and suggested that the amount specified should be enhanced.

CPI member K Sambasiva Rao said his party also supports the Bill.