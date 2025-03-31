Tension at Hyderabad University as students protest clearing of nearby forest land

Tension prevailed on Hyderabad University campus on Sunday (March 30) afternoon after several students staged a protest over deployment of earthmovers to clear a nearby parcel of land. Many of the protesting students were detained by police but were released later.

Environmental concerns over IT park

Reports quoting students said around eight earth movers were deployed at the site amid heavy police presence to clear the forest on a 400-acre land parcel at Kancha Gachibowli, which borders the university. The Telangana government reportedly plans to develop the land and set up an IT park there.

A section of university students and others, however, have been opposing the said proposal to auction the land, citing environmental concerns.

The Telangana government claims that it wants to promote investment in the state and that the land is in no way linked to the university.

53 students detained

The students said that upon noticing "bulldozers" at the site on Sunday, they rushed there. Some climbed onto the machines, raised slogans against the police, and demanded that they "go back."

They were detained during the protest.

A total of 53 students were taken into preventive custody and later they were released, a police official told PTI.

The protesting students obstructed the government officials while they were doing their work and some of them assaulted police personnel, officials said. Cases will be booked against them, police said.

Student union condemns police action

The University of Hyderabad Students’ Union (UoHSU) in a release condemned the police action and detention of the protesting students.

According to the UoHSU, after receiving information regarding the deployment of a police force and earthmovers in the East Campus of the UoH on Sunday, the Students' union, along with members of the Joint Action Committee organised a peaceful rally towards the area.

The UoHSU alleged that the earthmovers were brought in to clear the forest land, "raising serious concerns about the ecological and territorial integrity of the campus".

As students exercised their democratic right to protest, police personnel resorted to forceful detentions, "manhandling" several students and more than 50 students were taken into custody, the UoHSU release claimed.

A Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising the Students' Union, Teachers' Association, Workers Union and Non-Teaching Employees Union, was earlier formed to pursue legal avenues to challenge the land auction while urging the university administration to take a definitive stand on the issue, it said.

Girls crying, clothes torn: BRS

Videos showed police personnel clashing with protesters and dragging them into police vans.

Condemning the detention of students, the BRS said while earth movers were brought to clear the land under police protection, students who opposed it were beaten up and manhandled.

“Girls were crying that their clothes were torn, but they ignored them and took them to the police station. About 200 people were arrested. On Sunday, when the police officers started work to level 400 acres of land belonging to the university, they showed such harshness on the students who tried to stop them,” the BRS said.

‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ dig at Rahul

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his pet phrase of ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan,’ the party said, “The Congress’ ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ has now reached the Hyderabad Central University. Rahul Gandhi goes around holding a Constitution in hand and preaching while his government is doing exactly the opposite,” the party said.

BRS leaders, including MLC-elect Sravan Dasoju, went to the Madhapur police station where the detained students are lodged. The BRS leaders demanded the release of the students.

BRS said 28 UoH students were released late on Sunday.

Under the banner of UoHSU, students had earlier staged protests on March 13 and 29, demanding that the government halt the reported plan to auction the land and register it in the university's name.

(With inputs from agencies)