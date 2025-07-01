Telangana govt tears into Sigachi bosses for vanishing act after blast
CM Reddy seeks report on blast, details of similar occurrences in the past and preventive measures taken; presses company for action plan on compensation
The management of Sigachi Industries Ltd has received a solid dressing down from the Telangana government for its no-show following a massive blast at its factory in Sangareddy district that claimed 35 lives.
The explosion on Monday (June 30) flattened the Sigachi Chemicals plant, some 48 km from state capital Hyderabad. But the management vanished from the scene after the incident. Only the chairman and the vice-chairman visited the site briefly afterwards. No company official stayed back to even comfort the affected families.
Management avoids CM
A senior company employee quietly told the media that “all arrangements have been made” and that the company will bear all medical expenses, while expressing anger at the management that avoided meeting the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
Also read: Telangana Sigachi pharma fire LIVE | Toll rises to 45; govt announces Rs 1 cr compensation
Reddy on Tuesday visited the factory blast site along with Cabinet ministers Sridhar Babu, Damodara Raja Narasimha, G Vivek and P Srinivasa Reddy, and reviewed the situation with senior officials.
He sought a comprehensive report on the incident, including details of similar occurrences in the past and the preventive measures taken. Reddy also pressed the company for an action plan regarding the compensation to the victims.
Ministers blast management
Replying to the chief minister’s query, a company official said the founder and executive chairman of Sigachi visited the site on Monday.
“A major accident has taken place. He (senior management) has to come. He has to visit the deceased person’s families. You cannot avoid the situation. He has to come. Ask him to come,” Reddy fumed.
The blast and fire that followed at the plant on Monday left 45 dead and more than 30 injured. Industries Minister Sridhar Babu said the company has to act on a humanitarian basis.
Also read: Telangana pharma plant explosion: Toll rises to 12, over 30 injured
“Sorry to say that your top management is not here even after 24 hours. If he is so preoccupied, why does he have to run a factory? Such a major incident, fatal incident has taken place. And our government will take it very seriously,” Sridhar Babu said.
Ministers monitoring situation
He highlighted that ministers Raja Narasimha and Vivek have been continuously monitoring the situation for the past 24 hours. Sridhar Babu also mentioned that the Director of Factories has provided some sort of indications to the company (on safety issues).
District Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj said earlier, “Several bodies have been found under the debris while removing it. As many as 31 bodies have been extricated from the debris while three died in hospital while undergoing treatment. The last leg of the rescue operation is still ongoing.” The toll has since risen to 45.
(With additional inputs from agencies)