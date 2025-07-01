Telangana govt tears into Sigachi bosses for vanishing act after blast

The management of Sigachi Industries Ltd has received a solid dressing down from the Telangana government for its no-show following a massive blast at its factory in Sangareddy district that claimed 35 lives.

The explosion on Monday (June 30) flattened the Sigachi Chemicals plant, some 48 km from state capital Hyderabad. But the management vanished from the scene after the incident. Only the chairman and the vice-chairman visited the site briefly afterwards. No company official stayed back to even comfort the affected families.

Management avoids CM

A senior company employee quietly told the media that “all arrangements have been made” and that the company will bear all medical expenses, while expressing anger at the management that avoided meeting the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Reddy on Tuesday visited the factory blast site along with Cabinet ministers Sridhar Babu, Damodara Raja Narasimha, G Vivek and P Srinivasa Reddy, and reviewed the situation with senior officials.

He sought a comprehensive report on the incident, including details of similar occurrences in the past and the preventive measures taken. Reddy also pressed the company for an action plan regarding the compensation to the victims.