Telangana CM unveils plan for 'Future City'; says, ‘will be built like New York’

Unfazed by the protests against land acquisition for a 'Pharma Village', Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wants to acquire 30,000 acres to develop another dream project – Future City.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad on Monday, Reddy said about 15,000 acres was available for the Future City at Mucherla, Begarikancha and nearby places.

‘City to compete with New York, Singapore’

In addition, 15,000 acres of forest land was available, he said. And if farmers offer an additional 15,000 acres, he said an “amazing city” could come up in an area spread across 40,000-50,000 acres.

“We are planning to develop the Future City to compete with New York, Tokyo and Singapore,” he said.

CM vs Union minister

The Congress leader also denounced Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for opposing the Musi Riverfront project.

The chief minister said Rs 35,000 crore was needed for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project and Rs 15,000 crore was required to develop radial roads between Outer Ring Road (ORR) and RRR.

Also, Rs 7,000 crore was required to divert the Godavari water into Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs and Rs 35,000 crore for developing Metro Rail covering 76 km.

“If Kishan Reddy gets Rs 1.5 lakh crore from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Hyderabad’s development, a grand felicitation programme will be arranged for both at Parade Grounds with 10 lakh people,” he said.

The chief minister added that the Union minister should also get Rs 25,000 crore for the Musi project and Rs10,000 crore under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana to build houses for those made homeless by the project.

‘Pharma Village’ protests

People in Lagacharla village in Vikarabad district, located some 100 km from Hyderabad, are opposing a government plan for a Pharma Village’ on what they say are fertile lands. Reddy claims the land is an arid zone and inhabited only by lizards.

The government reportedly wants to take over 25,000 acres of land for 10 Pharma Villages. This, activists say, will displace around one lakh farmers.