Telangana CM seeks action plan for drinking water shortage in summer

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed concerned officials to formulate an action plan to prevent drinking water shortage in the state during summer months.

During a meeting on Panchayat Raj department with ministers and officials, the CM suggested that water from the newly-constructed reservoirs, apart from Krishna and Godavari rivers be utilised to meet drinking water needs.

The CM noted that it will be easier to supply potable water to the surrounding villages from the reservoirs and at a low cost.

According to an official release, the newly-constructed Mallannasagar, Kondapochammasagar and Ranganayak Sagar reservoirs will be used for meeting the needs.

The chief minister further said that village sarpanches can be entrusted with the responsibility of managing drinking water supply in the villages.

The wing of 'Mission Bhagiratha' (scheme to supply tapped water supply to households) has been tasked with supplying safe drinking water to the villages.

Reddy pointed out that the previous government’s claim of providing safe drinking water to every household did not help the state's cause.

Because of this claim, the state could not get funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission from the union government, he added.

"The CM warned officials to stop projecting the state as rich by suppressing the facts. People are still facing drinking water problems in many parts of the state, Thandaas, Gudems and agency areas (remote and tribal habitations)," the release said.

Reddy instructed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey and find out the villages and habitations which have been facing drinking water crisis.

With the tenure of the sarpanches coming to an end soon, he asked the officials to take the responsibility of drinking water supply in villages.

Reddy said his government will focus on strengthening the Self-Help Groups by providing financial support.

The CM suggested that the women groups be given the work of stitching uniforms for students of government schools and government-run residential schools.

He directed officials to build roads to provide connectivity to habitations.

At the meet, officials apprised the CM of the gram panchayats and habitations that still do not have road connectivity, the release added.

Meanwhile, a separate release said Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and they discussed education development programmes in Telangana, opportunities for the expansion of eco-tourism and using advanced technology in agriculture. PTI

