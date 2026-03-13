Four dead, several injured after bus overturns in Nizamabad, Telangana

Four people died, and several others were injured after a private bus overturned in Telangana’s Nizamabad district in the early hours of Friday (March 13), police said.

The bus, carrying 23 passengers, was travelling from Hyderabad to Akola in neighbouring Maharashtra when the accident occurred. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle near National Highway 44 at Dichpally in Nizamabad. The bus veered off the road before turning turtle, causing panic among passengers and leaving several people trapped inside the vehicle.

Four dead, several injured

Three passengers died on the spot due to the impact of the crash. Another passenger later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Several others sustained injuries of varying severity in the accident.

According to a report in The Hindu, three of the deceased have been identified as Manjusha, 30, her seven-year-old son Rishi and Abbas, 40. The identity of another male victim has not yet been established by the authorities.

The injured passengers were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad for treatment.

Driver may have dozed off

Dichpally Circle Inspector Vinod said the accident was reported around 2.30 a.m. when the bus, operated by Khurana Travels, was passing through Dichpally. He added that preliminary investigation indicates the driver may have dozed off while driving.

“In that situation the vehicle swerved to the left, crashed into a rock on the roadside and turned turtle. Those who were crushed under the bus died on the spot, while several others, including the driver and the cleaner, sustained injuries,” he said.

Police begin investigation

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the incident. Police said that after getting discharged from the hospital, the driver would be taken into custody. Authorities are also trying to establish the identity of the fourth deceased victim.

(With agency inputs)