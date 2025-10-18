Telangana BC bandh: A struggle without direction

Leaders from various backward class (BC) communities across Telangana came together on Saturday (October 18), calling for a statewide bandh demanding 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies. Independent BC leaders, those from different political parties, and intellectuals formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to lead the protest, which drew strong participation from all BC communities. Political backing The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Telangana Jagruthi, Maoists, and Left parties backed the bandh. The BJP, leading the NDA at the Centre, took part actively, while the Congress, ruling Telangana, deployed its BC ministers and leaders on the streets to ensure its success. With ministers, MPs and senior leaders leading rallies, the bandh evoked memories of the Telangana movement days. Never before had BC communities displayed such unity. But beneath the surface, questions persisted about its real purpose.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | Congress participates in a state-wide 'Bandh' called by BC JAC demanding 42% reservation for BCs in Telangana pic.twitter.com/PlF1c4Fyy6 — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

The unanswered question A bandh is a form of struggle. But who exactly was the October 18 bandh against? Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar called it a warning to the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of refusing to help include the reservation bill in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. “If the Centre fails to cooperate on reservations, it will have to stand guilty before the people,” he warned. On the other hand, BJP MP Etela Rajender (Malkajgiri) said, “Regional parties and the Congress will never do justice to BCs. The Congress is deceiving people on reservations. This is a protest against Congress misrule — and it will continue.” BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra alleged that the Congress issued a GO for 42 per cent reservations “knowing it would be struck down by the courts,” while Kavitha of Telangana Jagruthi blamed the Congress for the non-implementation.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | BJP MP Etala Rajendra participates in the statewide bandh at Jubilee Bus Station along with BC organisations and political parties, demanding 42% reservation for the BC community in Telangana. pic.twitter.com/tRX2PrltWC — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

Political blame game The Congress insists it did its part and that the Centre blocked progress, blaming the BJP. Meanwhile, the BJP and BRS accuse Congress of lacking sincerity and political will. Caught in the crossfire, BC activists appear to have become pawns. The way major political parties took over the bandh from the activists who initiated it was evident on the streets. In reality, none of the three parties — BRS, Congress, or BJP — has been truly proactive about BC reservations. The Congress acted mainly because of Rahul Gandhi’s caste census policy; BRS limited itself to rhetoric; and BJP, ideologically, has always opposed quotas. Yet, all fielded their BC leaders to occupy the spotlight, sidelining grassroots activists. Bandh without direction This lack of clarity weakened the protest, observed Prof. S Simhadri of Osmania University. “None of the major parties in Telangana show genuine intent to implement reservations. There’s no honesty in caste enumeration or in introducing bills. The BJP at the Centre will not cooperate either,” said the academic, who also heads the Samajwadi Party in Telangana.

VIDEO | Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha (@RaoKavitha) criticises BJP for failing to ensure 42 per cent BC reservation, demands resignation of Telangana BJP MPs during statewide bandh.K Kavitha says, "For several days, the entire BC community of Telangana has been… pic.twitter.com/HoZOQjJo7q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2025