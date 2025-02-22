Six feared trapped as tunnel roof collapses in Telangana

At least six workers were feared trapped when a section of a roof collapsed in an under construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Saturday, police said.

The construction company's team has gone inside the tunnel to verify the extent of the disaster.

"The incident occurred when some workers had gone inside. The roof collapsed at 12-13 km inside the tunnel," an official said.



A press release from the chief minister's office indicated that an unspecified number of persons were injured in the incident.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has told the Collector and senior police officials to rush to the place to carry out relief measures.

Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, government adviser Adityanath Das and irrigation department officials left for the spot in a helicopter.