Political furore erupts as Telangana govt allows Muslim staff fewer work hours during Ramzan

In a significant move, the Telangana government has issued orders, allowing Muslim employees in government departments, public sector units, and educational institutions permission to leave work an hour earlier than usual during the holy month of Ramzan.

The new rule, which will remain in force from March 2 to 31, 2025, allows Muslim employees to depart at 4 pm instead of the regular 5 pm.



The relaxation, as outlined in an official circular issued by the General Administration Department, applies to all Muslim employees, including teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, as well as employees working in boards, corporations, and the public sector. The move is aimed at supporting employees in observing their religious duties and prayers during the fasting month of Ramzan.

BJP slams move

However, the decision has drawn flak from the BJP leaders, who have accused the Telangana government of engaging in what they term “appeasement politics”. Expressing disappointment over the move, BJP MLA T Raja Singh claimed that the Congress had only gained power by relying on Muslim votes, and that such actions represented the peak of appeasement politics. He also contended that that this decision would deepen religious divide.

The Telangana government move also invited the wrath of BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya who took to social media platform X to lambast the ruling Congress. He also pointed out that no similar concessions are made for Hindus during festivals like Navratri when they observe fasting. He accused the government of reducing the religious observances of one community to mere vote bank politics and called for the move to be opposed.



Congress rejects charges

On the other hand, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin defended the government’s move, dismissing the BJP’s accusations as misleading.

He said, “BJP has a habit of giving communal statements. A 13-day holiday was announced on the occasion of Dussehra.” He emphasised that the government takes care of people from all religions and that the BJP was attempting to mislead the public.