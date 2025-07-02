Ground report | Sigachi blast: Outrage over company not showing concern

It has been more than 48 hours since an explosion at Sigachi Industries’ pharma plant in Pashamylaram in Telangana. The incident has claimed 48 lives, and 35 others are battling for survival with severe injuries in hospitals. Around 45 people are still missing. Clarity about whether anyone is trapped under the debris of the collapsed three-storey building will come only after the rubble is completely cleared. Many fear that those trapped beneath are unlikely to have survived.

Management missing after tragedy

Even after such a horrific incident, the factory’s Managing Director and CEO, Amit Raj Sinha, has not made public appearance. Typically, in the wake of a disaster, responsible owners — be it a chairman or MD — rush to the site, oversee relief efforts, and coordinate with the government. They announce compensations or relief measures for victims’ families, such as monetary aid or job offers for kin. But the Sigachi management has not shown up at all.

Also read: Ground report | Sigachi blast in Telangana: Is outdated machinery to blame?

The accident occurred on Monday morning (June 30), and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited the site on Tuesday afternoon. He not only inspected the factory but also met the injured and spoke with their families in the hospital.

Revanth finds no management at the site

When Revanth arrived at the factory, there was no one representing the management except for a token presence of one factory employee. Revanth expressed strong dissatisfaction over this indifference. Yet, the management did not respond.

Speaking to the media after consoling the victims’ families, Revanth announced that compensation of Rs 1 crore to each kin of those who died in the tragedy, Rs 50 lakh for medical expenses of the severely injured, and Rs 10 lakh for those with minor injuries — all to be borne by the company.

Also read: Sigachi blast: Unit had no fire NOC

The management remained silent even after this announcement. It was only on Wednesday morning, after mounting pressure, that the company announced Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of the deceased — a move seen as mere formality.

Action only after cases were registered

It was only after cases were filed against the management that they responded. On Tuesday night, BDL Bhanur police in Sangareddy district registered three cases against the Sigachi Industries factory management under sections 105, 110, and 117 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint from Yashwanth, a relative of a victim. Both the State and National Human Rights Commissions also took suo motu cognisance of the incident and issued notices to the factory management. Despite 24 hours passing since the disaster and Chief Minister Revanth’s expression of dissatisfaction, the management remained unmoved. Their hasty announcement on Wednesday morning appears to have been prompted solely by the filing of these cases.

Company secretary speaks for management

Sigachi Industries secretary Vivek Kumar, in a statement, acknowledged that 40 people had died in the explosion, while 33 others were severely injured. He announced Rs 1 crore compensation for each of the deceased’s families and assured that all medical expenses of the injured would be covered. He also promised comprehensive support for the victims’ families. Vivek clarified that the reactor was not the cause of the blast and announced that all operations at the plant would be suspended for three months.

Despite the company secretary’s statement 48 hours after the incident, the management has neither visited the factory nor met with government officials — a surprising stance. Even after knowing about Revanth’s dissatisfaction, the management showed no concern.

Unclear worker count raises questions

Locals noted that many workers come daily as casual labourers. There is no guarantee that workers who came on Sunday would report again on Monday, or that Monday’s workers would return on Tuesday. In such circumstances, the factory continues operations across three shifts daily.

On the morning of the incident, casual labourers from the first shift, who arrived at 9 am, were present along with some from the previous night’s third shift who had stayed back, as well as regular employees. Reports suggest there were no proper entry records for the first shift workers. This has led to confusion about how many were inside during the incident, with estimates varying between 130, 140, and 150.

Public outrage at management

K. Sujatha, aunt of 20-year-old Justin, who is feared dead in the accident, voiced her anger to The Federal Telangana.

She condemned the management, saying, “Even after 24 hours, they did not care to speak to us. The management has no respect for the lives of workers.” She was furious that despite 45 confirmed deaths, no one from the management approached them. She also lamented that no one could provide an accurate count of how many workers were in the factory at the time of the explosion.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Telangana)