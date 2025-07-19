Revanth Reddy’s 10-year tenure remark triggers dissent within Telangana Cong

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s statement asserting that he will remain in office for a second term, effectively for 10 years, has sparked dissent within the Congress, with some legislators openly voicing their objections.

Speaking at a public meeting in the Kollapur constituency on Friday, the chief minister declared that he would remain in office until 2034. However, his remarks have drawn flak from within the Congress, with a few legislators calling them inappropriate.

Voicing dissent

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy criticised the chief minister’s remarks, saying such declarations undermine the Congress party’s principles and democratic values. He warned that any attempt to turn the party into a personal fiefdom would be firmly resisted.



This marks the first instance of a Congress legislator voicing dissent against CM Revanth Reddy’s remarks since the party came to power in 2023.

Also read | Hyderabad toddy tragedy: 'Won't spare those responsible,' says Telangana minister

“Congress is a national party, and a chief minister is chosen democratically as per the instructions of the party high command. Sincere Congress leaders will not tolerate any attempts to turn Telangana Congress into a personal kingdom,” he said in a post on X.

Not the first time

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Revanth Reddy has made such claims. He has previously asserted on several occasions that he intends to serve as chief minister for a full decade.

Despite growing unease among some ministers, MLAs, and party leaders over his style of governance, the chief minister made similar remarks in March during an informal interaction with journalists, expressing confidence that the public would re-elect him for a second term.