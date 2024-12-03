Allu Arjun thanks AP government for approving 'Pushpa 2' ticket price hike

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) "Pushpa 2: The Rule" actor Allu Arjun has thanked the Andhra Pradesh government for approving the price hike of the tickets for the film, calling it a "progressive decision".

Arjun shared a post on his X handle on Monday evening for the same. "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry," the post read.

The 42-year-old actor, who is set to return as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj in the sequel to 2021’s Telugu blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise", thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of Andhra Pradesh.

"A special note of thanks to the Hon’ble @AndhraPradeshCM, Shri @ncbn garu, for his vision and unwavering encouragement to the industry. I also express my sincere thanks to the Hon’ble @APDeputyCMO, Shri @PawanKalyan garu, for his invaluable support in empowering the film industry, he concluded.

This comes after the ticket prices of his film "Pushpa 2: The Rule", which is slated to have its theatrical release on December 5, increased, making it the highest for a Telugu film.

The tickets for the premiere show of "Pushpa 2" on December 4 are priced at Rs 944 (including GST) at select theatres.

According to a memo issued by Andhra Pradesh government, six shows of the film will be held on December 5, the opening day. It further stated that the ticket prices of the movie for "lower class" will be hiked by Rs 100 (including GST), up to Rs 150 (including GST) for "higher class", and up to Rs 200 (including GST) for multiplexes on the existing rates. Audiences can avail tickets for five shows for the same price between December 6 to December 17.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX, told PTI that the ticket prices for the movie range from Rs 200 to 2,500 at the multiple chain's theatres across the country.

In Mumbai, for instance, ticket prices for “Pushpa 2” have reportedly soared to a staggering Rs. 3,000 at select theatres, in single screens too the rates are as high as Rs 200 to 300. In other regions like Bihar, audiences are staring at ticket costs between Rs. 500 to Rs. 600 Vishek Chauhan, a Bihar-based exhibitor, said he has increased the ticket prices and capped it at Rs. 240.

"The ticket prices everywhere are high and this has become a practice with every big film. The producer wants to recover the money in four days or so, the opening day figures matter a lot, they want to earn Rs. 100 to 150 crores on day one. Nobody is interested in running a movie for the long term, like four or five weeks, rather they want to make Rs. 500 crores by the weekend, and be done,” Chauhan told PTI.

Manoj Desai, the executive director of Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy cinema, pointed out rising prices may deter middle-class and lower-middle-class families from coming to cinema halls.

“We had to keep the ticket rates at Rs. 180 to 200 as directed by them. I wonder if middle-class and lower-middle-class families will come to theatres to watch the film or not. In Jio Cinema in BKC, the ticket prices are in the range of Rs. 1,500 to 2,000 to 4,000,” Desai added.

"People are crazy in the South to watch the film on the first day irrespective of the high ticket rates,” Chennai-based trade analyst Ramesh Bala told PTI, adding, that the ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are Rs. 400 to 500 and more, while in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the state government has capped the ticket prices at around Rs. 200.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, "Pushpa 2" is directed by Sukumar and also features returning stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)