Kavitha alleges conspiracy in BRS after being replaced as union chief

BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha has alleged that major conspiracies are being hatched against her within the party, referring specifically to the election to the Telangana Vidyut Genco Karmika Sangham (TVGKS, a trade union representing electricity workers in Telangana) president’s post.

Recently, Koppula Eshwar was elected as the TVGKS president, a post earlier held by Kavitha. Unexpectedly, she was removed from the position and replaced with Eshwar — in a sign of deepening rifts within the Kalvakuntla family in the BRS.

Kavitha has expressed anger that everything is being hurriedly executed in her absence—Eshwar’s appointment was finalized with her away in the United States. Kavitha has strongly objected to this and written an open letter to the Singareni coalmine workers.

Announcement made a month ago

Not long ago, in her capacity as honorary president of TVGKS, Kavitha had held a meeting with union leaders. She had assured them that after the local body elections, she would take steps to strengthen the union. She also promised to prepare an action plan to resolve issues in Singareni. Despite that, Koppula was suddenly given the position of honorary president.

In fact, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) had announced nearly a month ago at the party office that Koppula would take over this position. But after that announcement, no developments took place.

Meanwhile, Kavitha continued to hold meetings with union leaders, leaving many confused about KTR’s announcement. The confusion was cleared only during Wednesday’s (August 20) meeting when the union’s executive committee unanimously elected Koppula as honorary president.

‘I was targeted’

Kavitha, while congratulating Koppula Eshwar on his election, has raised several issues.

“This election was conducted at the party office in violation of labour laws. It was held purely for political reasons. A conspiracy was hatched against me because I have been fighting for the rights of Singareni workers,” Kavitha said.

“Everyone knows what is happening within the BRS. While I was in the US, a letter I wrote to my father was leaked. Instead of exposing the culprits, I was targeted and blamed. Every party has covert operatives, and in time they get exposed,” she warned.

“Such conspirators are harassing me in different ways. Even the president’s election was held when I was away in the US. An illegal TVGKS meeting was called, and the president was chosen,” Kavitha added.

Is KTR behind the 'conspiracy'?

For some time now, developments in the BRS have become a hot topic, with the situation appearing as Kavitha versus KTR. Whenever Kavitha makes a remark, strong counters are issued by party leaders. Moreover, the party has not extended support to any of her protests or agitations.

For instance, during her recent hunger strike demanding BC reservations, not a single BRS leader participated. Analysts point out that only one person has the authority to direct the entire party to sideline Kavitha—and that is working president KT Rama Rao. They argue that all BRS leaders are boycotting her because of KTR’s instructions.

Analysts also dismiss the theory that just a handful of small or senior leaders might be plotting against Kavitha independently, saying that such isolated conspiracies could not push the entire party to follow suit.

KCR upset with Kavitha?

Currently, Kavitha is in the United States on a personal trip. She is expected to stay there for 15 days.

Before leaving for the US, she went with her daughter to meet her father K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) at the Erravalli farmhouse. However, reports suggest that KCR refused to meet her, while her mother escorted her daughter inside to meet KCR—sparking speculation that KCR, too, is upset with Kavitha.

(This story first appeared in The Federal Telangana)