BRS constitution a joke, corruption took place under its govt, says Kavitha

Suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday (January 5) launched a scathing attack at the party led by her father K Chandrasekhar Rao stating that its constitution was a “joke”. She further alleged that there were several instances of corruption in government works when BRS was in power in Telangana.

‘Not party to BRS govt’s unpopular decisions’

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Kavitha, who was often overcome by emotions, also said she was not party to certain "unpopular" decisions during the BRS rule adding that she was not party to certain "unpopular" decisions during the BRS rule.

The BRS hit back, accusing her of causing mental agony to KCR.

Kavitha, who resigned from the post of MLC soon after her suspension from BRS in September last year, urged the Council Chairman, Gutha Sukhender Reddy, to accept it.

Slams BRS over suspension

Criticising the way BRS suspended her, Kavitha said the Disciplinary Action Committee of the party, which suspended her, came into existence overnight and that no procedures like issuing a show cause notice were followed.

"They cited a Disciplinary Action Committee. The Constitution of BRS, which wants to work at the national level, is an eight-page Constitution. I am saying courageously today-- the Constitution of the BRS party is a joke," she said.

Alleging no procedures were followed in her suspension, she said, "This is definitely not the way to run a party.

Allegations of corruption

She further alleged that corrupt practices were resorted to in the construction of Collectorate buildings during the BRS regime, led by her father, KCR. She said the ones in Siddipet and Siricilla were inundated due to heavy rains.

Sircilla and Siddipet are represented in the assembly by her brother K T Rama Rao and cousin Harish Rao, respectively.

"They took the corruption taking place in government to his (KCR) notice. From Amar Jyoti, Ambedkar statue, Secretariat to Collectorates, it is true that corruption took place. The biggest example for this is the two Collectorates, which were flooded when the first rain occurred after their construction," Kavitha said.

The Amar Jyoti (in memory of those who sacrificed their life for the formation of Telangana), giant Ambedkar statue, new Secretariat complex and new district Collector offices buildings were constructed during the BRS regime.

‘Vendetta towards KCR’

Claiming that she was arrested (in a case related to the Delhi liquor policy) due to "vendetta towards KCR," Kavitha said the BRS never supported her.

She "fought with ED and CBI" for three years on several issues on her own.

She claimed that restrictions were imposed on her in BRS since 2014, when Telangana was formed.

She also said she did not agree to changing the name of TRS to BRS and to foray into national politics when BRS was in power during 2024-2023.

(With agency inputs)