Suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha says Telangana Jagruthi will contest next elections

Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI) Suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday said her socio-cultural outfit Telangana Jagruthi will contest the next assembly polls in the state and ruled out her return to BRS.

Speaking to media in Jogulamba Gadwal district during her organisation's mass-contact programme 'Janam Bata', she said her priority is to be among the people regardless of elections.

"She (Kavitha) clarified that while she was made an MLC against her wishes (by BRS), her experience was deeply hurtful, leading to her decision to never return to BRS under any circumstances," Telangana Jagruthi said in a release.

Kavitha noted that she remained accessible to the public through the “Mana Ooru – Mana MP” initiative even during her tenure as a Member of Parliament.

Kavitha, daughter of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, was suspended from the BRS in September 2025 after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father Chandrasekhar Rao’s image over the Kaleshwaram project built during the BRS regime.

Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruti, a cultural organisation she heads.

Accusing both the BRS and ruling Congress of "corruption and irregularities", Kavitha on December 12 said she would become the Chief Minister one day and conduct a probe into all the "injustices" committed since Telangana's formation in 2014. PTI

