Fake voter IDs of actors Tamannaah, Samantha, Rakul emerge online ahead of Hyderabad bypoll

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rakul Preet Singh have been trending widely online. The reason: someone has created fake voter ID cards using their names and photos and circulated them across social media platforms amid the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in Hyderabad.

The fake cards reportedly contained real EPIC numbers of genuine voters, along with the actresses’ photographs. Interestingly, all three IDs listed the same residential address.

The fake IDs surfaced online on October 11 in the Jubilee Hills area, prompting the Election Commission (EC) to launch an investigation. Officials are tracking the sources of these false claims and links being circulated online. Leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have also raised objections and expressed concern over the issue.

Election officer lodges police complaint

The election authorities have taken a stern view of the fake voter ID cards featuring film stars’ names and photos being circulated on social media. Syed Yahya Kamal, Assistant Election Officer for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Assistant Municipal Commissioner, has filed a formal complaint with the Madhura Nagar Police.

Yahya Kamal requested the police to take strict action against those responsible for creating and circulating the fake EPIC cards on social media. Following this, the Madhura Nagar Police registered a case (Crime No. 686/2025) under Sections 336(4) and 353(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.

EC warns against spreading false information

The EC officials have warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone spreading false information on social media. They emphasised that misleading voters or distorting facts during the election process will attract penal action.

The public has been urged not to share or circulate fake content or documents online. Authorities reiterated that any attempt to undermine the electoral process will be dealt with firmly.

Meanwhile, the Madhura Nagar Police are intensifying their probe to identify those behind the creation and distribution of the fake voter ID cards.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Telangana)