Telangana on high alert as weathermen forecast heavy rain till Friday

Hyderabad and its surrounding districts have been forecast to receive extremely heavy rainfall over Wednesday and Thursday (August 13-14).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had earlier issued an orange alert for Hyderabad and surrounding areas, upgraded it to a red alert on Wednesday afternoon, which remains till Thursday, while an orange alert has been issued for Friday.

The advisory warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers at times across the city.

Heavy rain alert

On Tuesday (August 12), the IMD had predicted that several districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, would receive extremely heavy rainfall from Wednesday to Friday (August 15).

The northern and western parts of Hyderabad, particularly Medchal district and Cyberabad, are expected to bear the brunt.

As predicted, rains began across Hyderabad on Wednesday morning, with the western parts of the city experiencing spells ranging from light to heavy showers.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police urged residents via X to avoid non-essential travel, advising motorists to “avoid sudden brakes, follow traffic signals, drive carefully, and maintain a safe distance.”

CM chairs meeting

With heavy rain alerts in place, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday (August 12) placed the entire state administration on 24/7 alert, cancelling all official leave and keeping helicopters on standby for emergency airlifts.

Chairing a video conference with district collectors and senior officials from the command control centre, he directed urgent measures to ensure zero loss of life.

Officials were instructed to prevent vehicular movement across flooded bridges, canals, streams, and causeways, and to ensure close coordination between the tri-commissionerate police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), traffic police, and the municipal administration department.

Emergency preparedness

The government announced a series of measures, from toll-free helplines by HYDRAA to regular weather bulletins.

The CM stressed the need to prepare for extreme events like cloudbursts, noting, "Our cities were designed for 2 cm of rain in 24 hours. We must be ready for more."

NDRF teams will coordinate with state agencies, while the health department will keep ambulances ready to transport pregnant women and vulnerable individuals.

The electricity department will have mobile transformers and equipment on standby, and irrigation officials will monitor water flows from dams and reservoirs, keeping residents of low-lying areas informed.

The animal husbandry department has been directed to register FIRs in cases of livestock deaths.

Schools shut, WFH for techies

All schools in five districts will remain closed on August 13 and 14 due to the red alert.

In the GHMC area, all government and private schools will work half-day on Wednesday and Thursday (August 14).

IT/ITES companies have been advised to allow employees to work from home wherever possible and to circulate internal advisories on safe travel and emergency procedures.

Red alert

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for eight Telangana districts, including Hanamakonda and Medak, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, up to 204.5 mm, on Thursday and Friday.

An orange alert has been issued for other districts, including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri.

Northern Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Cyberabad are likely to be the most affected, with rainfall expected in the range of 10–15 cm, and some areas possibly receiving up to 20 cm.