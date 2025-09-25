IMD forecasts wet Durga Puja for south Bengal, heavy rain on Sep 27

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across several parts of southern West Bengal over the next seven days due to a low-pressure system that developed over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday (September 25).

The weather outlook has raised concerns about a wet Durga Puja festival, set to begin on September 28.

IMD predicts more showers

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in South 24-Parganas and Jhargram districts on September 27.

The low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a depression before crossing the south Odisha–Andhra Pradesh coast on Saturday (September 27), IMD said.

The four-day Durga Puja celebrations will commence on September 28 with ‘Maha Shasthi’.

The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea along and off the West Bengal-Odisha coast until Sunday, warning of rough to very rough sea conditions.

Caution urged

Between September 25 and 28, the weather office has reportedly predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-50 kmph.

These showers, occurring under generally cloudy skies, may disrupt daily life with sudden downpours, waterlogging, and traffic congestion. Residents have been urged to stay cautious and avoid outdoor activities during lightning spells.

However, there is some relief for Kolkata. Weather conditions are expected to ease from September 29, with only isolated thunderstorms likely on September 29 and 30.

(With agency inputs)