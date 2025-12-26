Hyderabad man burns wife to death over suspected infidelity

A man allegedly burnt his wife to death over suspicion of infidelity and threw his daughter into the flames before fleeing from his house in Hyderabad. The crime was committed in front of the couple’s children, police said, adding that it took place on December 24 in Hyderabad’s Nallakunta area.

Attacked wife over suspicion

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Venkatesh, a native of Huzurabad in Nalgonda district. Police said that he attacked his wife, Triveni, at their residence following a heated altercation between the couple. The incident was reported by Telangana Today.

Also Read: Pune man murders wife in 'Drishyam' style over affair

Elaborating further, police said that Venkatesh first assaulted Triveni during the argument. Following the assault, he allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze inside the house.

Threw daughter in flames

When their daughter attempted to intervene and save her mother, the accused reportedly threw the child into the flames before fleeing from the spot. The daughter sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Also Read: Bengaluru doctor who killed wife messaged other women: 'I killed my wife for you'

Upon hearing the screams of the victims, neighbours rushed to the house and informed others in the locality. The neighbours then swiftly shifted Triveni and her injured daughter to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, doctors declared Triveni dead upon arrival. Her daughter survived the incident and was reported to have suffered only minor injuries.

Fights over suspected infidelity

According to media reports, Venkatesh and Triveni had a love marriage. The couple had two children, a daughter and a son. Police said that the couple had frequent quarrels, as Venkatesh suspected Triveni of having an extramarital affair. These disputes reportedly escalated over time.

Also Read: Missing TN woman found murdered in banana plantation, partner arrested

Police further stated that the abuse had reached such a level that Triveni had recently gone to her parents’ home as she was unable to bear it any longer. However, Venkatesh later managed to convince her that he would change his behaviour, following which she returned to her husband’s home.

Within a few days of her return, the brutal murder took place. After committing the crime, Venkatesh attempted to flee, police said. However, he was arrested by the Nallakunta police within 12 hours of the incident. Police added that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway, reported Telangana Today.