Hyderabad fire: Six, including two children, feared trapped in Nampally building

Six people, including a woman and her two children, are feared to be trapped inside a four-storied commercial building after a major fire broke out at a shop on the ground floor in the Nampally area of Hyderabad on Saturday (January 24).

"Total six people are trapped in a building, and the officials are conducting their efforts to bring them out," AIMIM Party MLC, Miza Rahmath Baig Quadri, told ANI.

The blaze reportedly broke out at a shop called Bacha Crystal Furniture located on the ground floor of the building.

What police said

"#Hyderabad Police, along with Disaster Response teams, are engaged in rescue operations following a fire accident at a furniture shop in Nampally. Traffic movement in the area has been severely disrupted. Visitors have been advised to postpone their visit to the exhibition today to avoid inconvenience. #AdminPost @TelanganaDGP @hydcitypolice @HYDTP," Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar stated in a post on X.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police said that the fire has resulted in severe traffic in Nampally. " Attention Numaish Visitors. Due to a fire incident at a furniture shop in Nampally, severe traffic disruption has been reported in and around the area. To avoid inconvenience and long delays, visitors are advised to postpone their visit to the Numaish / Exhibition today. Kindly cooperate with emergency services and on-duty police personnel to ensure smooth operations. @hydcitypolice #Numaish #Exhibition #FireIncident #HyderabadTraffic #PublicSafety #AvoidInconvenience," it stated in a post on X.

Four fire engines at the spot

According to media reports quoting residents, the six people got trapped inside the building when the fire started. The reports further stated that four fire engines have rushed to the spot and heavy cranes have been deployed for rescue operations.

Telangana State Fire DG Vikarm Singh Mann has reached the spot. The Khairatabad Zone Police, HYDRAA and Disaster Management teams have also rushed to the spot to conduct search and rescue operations.

Ambulances have been kept on standby in case any medical emergencies occur. Officials are coordinating with locals to remove inflammable materials from the area to prevent the fire from spreading further. They have also evacuated people from nearby buildings as a precautionary measure.

However, they yet yet to ascertain the exact cause behind the fire. So far, the authorities have not confirmed any deaths or injuries in the incident.