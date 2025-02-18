Hyderabad: 2 students arrested for doing 'dangerous' car stunts on ORR stretch

Two students were arrested for performing stunts and ‘donuts’ with their SUVs on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad.

CCTV footage from February 9 showed a person in a Fortuner doing donuts (going around in circles using the handbrake leaving rubber burns on the road) in the middle-lane of the five-lane road, while a BMW drives to the side after doing the same thing.

The police tracked down the accused though they had removed the number plates on their vehicles to avoid being identified. However, they did not hide their faces which was captured on CCTV cameras.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police tracked down Mohammed Obaidullah (25) and Zohair Siddiqui (25), who were arrested on Monday. The luxury cars were also seized.

The incident

While most of the city was asleep in the early morning hours of February 9, two 25-year-olds took their BMW and Fortuner to the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad and attempted some dangerous car stunts.

CCTV cameras installed on the stretch of the ORR, near Shamshabad in Hyderabad helped the police to track the two.

Earlier, the videos showing the two cars doing these stunts in the middle lane of the five-lane ORR road went viral on social media, after which a public outcry ensued.

This incident could have turned deadly if they had encountered other cars on the road.

Previous cases

The Hyderabad police has been stringent on cracking down on illegal street racing and stunt driving after several cases in the past year.

One of these cases happened in December 2024 when six youths were arrested for hanging out of the windows of their moving cars on the Tirumala Ghat Road.

This created an uproar and the vehicle was also promptly seized by the police.