Tesla begins hiring for 13 roles in India after Modi's meeting with Musk in US

Tesla Inc., which is hiring in India has advertised for candidates in 13 positions, including customer-facing and back-end jobs.

This seems to be a clear sign that the electric vehicle maker plans to enter the market shortly. This development comes after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US.

Tesla has advertised for 13 jobs in India on its LinkedIn page on Monday (February 17).

Five positions

Five of the positions, including that of service technician and different advisory roles are from Mumbai and Delhi. The rest of the openings, such as customer engagement manager and delivery operations specialist, are for Mumbai.

Due to concerns on high import duties, the carmaker had stayed away from the South Asian nation. India's now reduced basic customs duty on high-end cars priced above $40,000 ranges from 110 per cent to 70 per cent.

India's EV market

Though India's EV market is still nascent compared to China, the country seems to be offering a chance for Tesla to check its sluggish growth. Tesla had recently posted its first annual drop in EV sales in over a decade.

India's electric car sales neared 100,000 units last year compared to China's 11 million.

Musk's role in US government

Notably, last week PM Modi met President Donald Trump in Washington. Musk is a key member of Trump's cabinet but the president did not share if the tech billionaire met Modi as a CEO of private companies or in his role with DOGE team.