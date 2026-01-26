Hundreds of stray dogs killed and buried in pits: The inhuman act shaking Telangana

The wanton culling of stray dogs in the villages of Telangana is about to reach the topmost court of the state. While more than 1,500 strays have been reported to have been killed—allegedly injected with poison and buried in pits—in several villages across several districts over the past month, animal rights activists allege that hundreds more have gone unreported. They have now vowed to file a PIL in the high court.

According to animal rights activists, during the panchayat elections in Telangana in December, several candidates had promised to solve the stray dog problem if they were elected. And when they became village heads (sarpanches) and ward members, they handed over “contracts” to cull strays to specialised professionals from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, who are allegedly charging Rs 500–1,000 per dog.

Contract killings?

Preethi Mudavath, Assistant Manager, Animal Cruelty Prevention, Stray Animal Foundation of India, told The Federal Telangana that hundreds of stray dogs are being killed across several villages, but they are not coming to light. She alleged that contracts ranging from Rs 2–4 lakhs have been signed to kill stray dogs in some villages, and vowed to fight until the killing stops.

She also alleged that the police have not registered cases despite their repeated complaints about the killing of stray dogs, and vowed to bring it to the attention of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, and DGP Shivdhar Reddy besides the national representatives of the animal welfare organization and former minister Maneka Gandhi, a known animal lover.

However, the police, who have confirmed at least 354 deaths in districts such as Jagtiala, Kamareddy and Hanumakonda, have not only registered cases against the accused, including the sarpanches of several villages, but have also arrested nine people so far. But the culling has not stopped.

Activists vow to file PIL

Gautam Adulapuram, Animal Cruelty Prevention Manager of the Stray Animal Foundation of India, told The Federal Telangana that they have now decided to file a PIL in the high court. Alleging that stray dogs are being killed in the most brutal way—by injecting them with poison—he demanded that the police investigate where the poison injections are coming from.

Forensic reports of the cause of deaths are yet to come, though.

Indeed, stray dogs claim thousands of lives every year by way of rabies. But the law says that they should be sterilized following ABC (animal birth control) rules and not culled. Animal welfare activist Sanjay Mohapatra evoked religion to condemn the brutal killing. He said dogs are associated with Bhairava and worshipped with devotion—besides the fact that they are mute animals and it is inhuman to kill them.

Records of dog killings in Telangana this year

Here is the series of dog killings in the state this year alone based on police complaints:

- January 23: Gautam filed a complaint with the police that more than 300 stray dogs were killed in Pegadapalli village of Jagtial district and taken to the suburbs in six tractors and buried in pits. It was reportedly revealed that two women tied injection syringes to sticks and used these to inject the dogs with poison. Following this, the police registered an FIR and started an investigation against the local authorities.

- January 20: Preethi filed a complaint with the police alleging that more than 200 stray dogs were killed and buried in Yacharam village of Rangareddy district. The police dug out the carcasses, conducted autopsies, and sent the samples for lab tests.

- January 12: Representatives of animal welfare organizations complained to the police that more than 300 stray dogs were killed in Faridpet, Bhawanipet, Palvancha, Banda Rameshwar Palli and Wadi villages in Machareddy of Kamareddy district. Sub-Inspector S Anil confirmed that 244 stray dogs were killed and buried in four villages in Kamareddy. Government veterinarians conducted autopsies and sent the samples to a forensic lab, and the sarpanches of three villages are accused in the case, the SI said.

- January 9: Gautam filed a complaint with the police alleging that more than 300 stray dogs were killed by poisonous injections in Shayampet and Arepalli villages of Warangal district. He specifically complained against the sarpanch and ward members and alleged that the dead dogs were buried into pits with the help of earth movers. SI J Parameshwar said nine people, including the sarpanch, have been arrested in the case of killing “110 stray dogs” in Shayampet and Arepalli.

- January 5: Gautam filed a complaint with the police alleging that 30 stray dogs were killed by poisonous injections in Dharmapuri Municipality of Jagtial district.

- December 2025: The police also received a complaint that 40 street dogs were killed in Jagtial town on December 28 and 30.

Even monkeys were allegedly killed in Antampally in Kamareddy district.

The killing of stray dogs is as much an attack on the law as it is on humanity. If dogs are continued to be killed in the name of protecting humans, the question is where will its limits end? It now remains to be seen how quickly the government stops this murder of mute animals. Or will the truth be eventually buried in pits too?

(This report originally appeared in The Federal Telangana)