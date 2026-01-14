500 stray dogs killed in Telangana; sarpanches face police probe

As many as 15 persons, including seven village sarpanches are facing police investigation over illegal mass culling of about 500 stray dogs in seven villages in across the Hanamkonda and Kamareddy districts of Telangana over an alleged poll promise made in the run-up to local body elections. The 500 stray dogs have reportedly been killed using injections of a lethal substance and poisoned food in the first two weeks of the year.

‘Dogs killed to fulfil poll promise’

According to reports in local media, the killings are an outcome of an attempt to fulfil the promise made by several candidates of "a dog-free village" to voters during the recent Gram Panchayat elections. The poll promise was made in view of the increased frustration among locals due to a rise in cases of attacks by stray dogs, reported NDTV.

Also Read: Supreme Court warns states of heavy compensation for stray dog bites

The reports further stated that a video of such horrific acts has emerged from the Dharmapuri municipality in the Jagtiyal district, purportedly showing a man injecting a stray dog with poison and the animal collapsing within a minute. The bodies of two other dogs can also be seen on the street in the video.

While at least 50 dogs were reportedly killed in the Dharmapuri municipality two weeks ago, a senior police officer from Hanmakonda district’s Shayampeta said that 110 dog carcasses have been dug out.

'Sarpanches authorized culling'

The sarpanches, elected from villages falling under areas such as Shayampet, Arepally and Palwancha, are accused of having authorised the culling.

The investigation has revealed that Gram Panchayat secretaries and other staff members allegedly coordinated the operation, including arranging logistics and engaging professional dog catchers. Police said three private contractors were reportedly hired to carry out the killings using lethal injections and poisoned bait.

Also Read: Sharmila Tagore’s plea on stray dogs: SC says 'don't glorify dogs in hospitals'

According to Hanamkonda police, the probe was initiated after disturbing visuals surfaced showing stray dogs being injected with “unidentified toxins” and their bodies dumped in isolated locations.

All 15 accused have been booked under Section 325 (killing or poisoning of animals) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

‘Ignorance of the law is no excuse’

While a few junior-level staff members have been detained for questioning, notices have been issued to the seven sarpanches. Officials said “ignorance of the law is no excuse”, underlining that local bodies have no authority to bypass the Central government’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules.

Also Read: Stray dogs case: Supreme Court flags videos of attacks on children, elderly

Investigators said they are awaiting forensic reports to ascertain the exact nature of the substances used, which will determine whether additional charges relating to the illegal possession of hazardous chemicals will be invoked.

The legal battle

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court took a stern view of what it described as an “institutional failure” in addressing the stray dog issue, cautioning state governments about the possibility of “heavy compensation” in dog-bite cases, while reiterating that killing animals is an illegal and unacceptable solution.

Following the registration of FIRs, the state administration issued a memo to all District Collectors directing them to strictly implement the 2023 ABC Rules, which mandate sterilisation and vaccination as the only permissible measures, ruling out relocation or culling.