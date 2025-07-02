Ground report | Sigachi blast in Telangana: Is outdated machinery to blame?

There are 19,580 factories operating in Telangana, employing around 6.94 lakh workers. A significant portion of these workers hail from Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

While the Telangana Factories Department is responsible for ensuring the safety, health, and welfare of workers — especially in hazardous pharma and chemical industries — officials are allegedly turning a blind eye in exchange for bribes, Telangana Hindu Mazdoor Sabha Union president Riyaz Ahmed told The Federal Telangana.

He attributed the recent explosion and fire at Sigachi Industries’ pharma plant in Pashamylaram to the use of old equipment and the neglect of safety measures. In the blast, 42 workers died and 33 were injured.

‘Sigachi company should be shut’

Ahmed demanded that the government shut Sigachi Industries’ operations following the Pashamylaram disaster, file criminal charges against the management, and ensure compensation for the families of the deceased and injured.

He pointed out that under the Factories Act, 1948 and the Telangana Factories Rules, 1950, safety committee meetings should be held every month, and that factory inspectors and Fire Department officials must carry out safety inspections. However, he accused officials of prioritising bribes over worker safety, leading to 706 fires and explosions in the past five years.

Did old machinery cause tragedy?

Workers at the Sigachi plant stated that the machinery, and tools were outdated and past their warranty period. The failure to replace these with new ones, coupled with the blatant disregard for safety protocols, resulted in the tragic explosion that claimed the lives of 42 workers. Many industries do not comply with rules regarding the manufacture, storage, and import of hazardous chemicals. Even two days after the disaster, Sigachi’s management remained untraceable, despite being responsible for implementing emergency response plans in the event of chemical accidents.

What are safety mock drills in industries?

Factories are supposed to provide facilities such as rest sheds, lunch rooms, canteens, safe drinking water, and occupational health centres, and conduct mock drills proportional to the workforce. But these measures are rarely implemented properly by the authorities. Basic safety practices such as fencing machinery, providing safe access routes, covering pits and sumps, inspecting lifting equipment and pressure vessels, and periodically testing firefighting systems are often neglected.

Inspections are mere formalities

Factories deemed high-risk are supposed to be inspected once every two years, and low-risk units every five years, with reports submitted accordingly. Any defects found should be rectified within seven days of the report. However, workers claim these inspections are carried out only as a formality, with no real action taken to prevent accidents. Even when joint or deputy chief inspectors issue show-cause notices based on field verification remarks, managements often fail to take timely corrective action, putting worker safety at risk.

Industries flouting regulations

On November 15 last year, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories M. Praveen Kumar issued prohibitory orders (No. A 244) to M.S. Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd in Chettalagauraram village, Manoharabad mandal, Medak district, for failing to comply with safety regulations at its crusher plant. Just a few days earlier, on November 12, a contract worker named Jintu Gowda (25) had suffered fatal injuries after getting caught in the conveyor belt due to inadequate safety measures. An inspection revealed that key equipment like the conveyor belt, roller crusher, and jaw crusher were not in proper condition, and mesh guards essential for worker protection were missing. Despite these findings, the subsequent actions remained largely symbolic.

Company announces compensation

Meanwhile, Sigachi Industries Ltd on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of the deceased in the deadly incident. The company said it lost 40 of its team members in the explosion.

"It is with anguish that we share details of the accident that occurred at the Sigachi Industries facility in Pashamylaram, Telangana, resulting in the loss of 40 valued team members and one that left over 33 injured," the company said in a statement.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the state government will engage with the management of the firm to ensure that a compensation of Rs 1 crore is paid to each kin of those who died in the horrific accident.

The CM also said those who are seriously injured will receive Rs 10 lakh, while those who are injured but can resume work after some recovery will be provided Rs 5 lakh.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Telangana)