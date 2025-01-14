Formula E funding controversy: BRS leader KTR placed under house arrest

BRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR), son of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was placed under house arrest on Tuesday. The move followed allegations of financial irregularities in the funding of a Formula E car race.

Alongside KTR, six other BRS leaders, including Harish Rao and RS Praveen Kumar, were also placed under house arrest, according to reports.

Cops deployed

Police were heavily deployed outside KTR's residence after the arrest of BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Monday.

On the same day, the Telangana High Court rejected KTR's plea to dismiss the case. KTR called the allegations baseless and described the investigation as repetitive and lacking evidence. He claimed officials questioned him for seven hours, repeating the same questions around 80 times.

'Abuse of law'

KTR criticised the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), calling the case an "abuse of law." He insisted the Formula E race aimed to promote Hyderabad and Telangana on the global stage.

He accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of orchestrating the case for "sadistic pleasure" and silencing opposition voices. KTR vowed to pursue legal action, confident that justice would prevail.

In addition to the ACB case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

BRS MLA granted bail

Separately, a local court granted bail to BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy, who was arrested for allegedly abusing and assaulting legislator M Sanjay Kumar during a district review meeting. Reddy was released on furnishing a personal bond and two sureties worth ₹50,000 each.

Kaushik Reddy’s lawyer argued that the charges were bailable and politically motivated, stressing on his role as an elected representative. However, the prosecution opposed the bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations.

Heated exchange

The arrest stemmed from a heated exchange between Reddy and Sanjay Kumar on 12 January, where Reddy questioned Kumar's shift from the BRS to Congress. The incident led to three cases against Reddy, prompting his arrest.

The BRS has alleged that the arrests and house detentions are politically driven and aim to suppress dissent within Telangana.