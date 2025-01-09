Formula E race case: ACB grills KTR for six hours in Hyderabad

BRS leader KT Rama Rao, who was questioned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday (January 9) in the Formula-E race case, said he answered all the agency’s queries and is prepared to appear again if required.

Speaking to reporters after exiting the ACB headquarters, Rama Rao, the prime accused in the case registered by the ACB over alleged irregularities in the Formula-E race, stated that he had cooperated fully with the agency officials.

“Whatever questions the ACB asked me, I responded in detail to the best of my understanding. I told them that I would appear whenever they call me,” said Rama Rao, who was questioned for over six hours.



Also read: BRS leader KTR says Formula E race was to enhance Hyderabad's brand image

‘Acting under govt pressure’

Terming the case against him as 'false' and 'irrational', he claimed that he told the investigators they were acting under “government pressure” and didn’t know what they were doing.

He alleged that “it would be (Chief Minister) Revanth Reddy's stupidity if he thinks he can achieve something with such a politically motivated case.” The BRS working president claimed that the investigators asked him “four or five questions given by Revanth Reddy” in multiple ways.

He also stated that there was no corruption in the Formula-E case, as he had authorised the payment, which was acknowledged by the race organisers.

(With agency inputs)