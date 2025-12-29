Why Revanth govt faces backlash over new ethanol plant in Vikarabad

Concerns are being raised over Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s latest move to establish an ethanol plant in Vikarabad, which critics warn presents carcinogenic risks.

Vikarabad already houses an ethanol plant, run by Radical Bio-Organics Ltd (RBOL), in Jakkepally village. This plant is being used to produce ethanol from biomass, but it mainly transports the ethanol for the manufacture of liquor.

The villagers, local sarpanchs, and the agriculture officers were completely in the dark about the project, and the officials involved had not informed anyone about it. No notices, no announcements, no public awareness campaigns had taken place, indicating a clear violation of the law from the beginning.

When a delegation from the Telangana People's Joint Action Committee, a non-party organisation that fights for the rights of the farmers, visited Mominpet on December 24, it discovered that not a single person in the local community had any idea about this proposed factory.

e) The entire process must be transparent, with honest disclosure of potential risks and benefits, so that the community can participate meaningfully.

d) The villagers, local representatives, and environmental organisations must be given the opportunity to express their opinions, ask questions, and receive proper answers. They should also be provided with literature in the local language explaining the pros and cons of the project.

c) Notices must be displayed in all the villages, within a 10 km radius of the proposed site, especially in the Gram Panchayat offices, so that local residents are well-informed.

b) The notification should be broadcast on local radio and television channels to reach as many people as possible.

a) The authorities must publish a detailed notice in the most widely-read local language newspapers of the area at least 30 days before the consultation.

According to the law, any industry that impacts the environment must follow strict procedures before it is set up. For example, the Pollution Control Board (PCB) regulations specify that for a public consultation, the following steps must be taken:

The state government announcement has sparked widespread consternation among residents and environmentalists. They question the transparency of the decision, its environmental implications, and the motives driving it.

Officials recently announced that a public consultation will be held in Mominpet mandal on December 30 to discuss a proposal for establishing a fuel ethanol plant with a production capacity of 60 kiloliters per day.

The local people have repeatedly complained about the foul smell emanating from the plant, which has spread wide and far to other nearby villages as well.

The wastewater from the plant has contaminated surrounding agricultural lands, destroying crops and polluting groundwater. Yet, authorities have turned a blind eye to these issues, ignoring the cries of residents.

Despite such past problems, the government is prepared to grant permission for another ethanol industry in Mominpet. What is more troubling is that these approvals are being granted without proper environmental clearances, public consultation, and taking into account the impact on local communities.

Flawed ethanol policy

In 2021, the Narendra Modi at the Centre announced ‘E20', a policy to promote blending 20 per cent ethanol with petrol across the country by 2025.

The idea was presented as a solution to meet India’s rising fuel needs, reduce dependence on imported petroleum, and improve air quality. Subsidies and incentives were offered to encourage the establishment of ethanol plants, especially those produced from food crops like rice, wheat, and corn.

However, this policy is fundamentally flawed for several reasons – India imports about 87 per cent of its oil, and domestic production accounts for only about 20 per cent of crude oil. When 20 per cent ethanol is blended with petrol, the actual oil saved is only about 2.67 per cent.

This is because only 20 per cent of the petrol is replaced with ethanol, which itself accounts for just 67 per cent of the energy content of petrol. Therefore, the net reduction in oil consumption is minimal, yet the environmental and social costs are significant.

Hazards of ethanol production

What's more, ethanol production requires large amounts of water, land, and energy. It is often promoted as an environmentally friendly alternative, but in reality, it causes air pollution, water pollution, and habitat destruction, say Telangana activists.

Moreover, the emissions from ethanol plants include hazardous air pollutants like acetaldehyde, formaldehyde, and methanol, which have serious health implications.

The industry heavily relies on food crops such as rice, wheat, and corn. To produce ethanol from these crops, the government has provided subsidies, sometimes even supplying rice at subsidised prices to ethanol producers. But the supply of rice at such prices is limited, and much of the rice for ethanol is imported or bought at market rates, which increases costs and affects farmers’ livelihoods.

Ethanol industries require huge quantities of water – often up to eight liters of water per liter of ethanol. In water-scarce regions like Vikarabad, this demand exacerbates existing water shortages, affecting agriculture, livestock, and domestic consumption.

Not a climate solution

Many government officials and industry proponents claim that ethanol-blended fuels are environmentally friendly and will reduce carbon emissions. But this is far from the truth.

As explained earlier, the net oil savings are minimal. Moreover, the energy-intensive process of growing, harvesting, and processing crops into ethanol results in significant greenhouse gas emissions. Lifecycle analyses show that ethanol may not offer the climate benefits it claims.

Ethanol combustion releases hazardous pollutants and particulate matter, contributing to smog and respiratory problems. The emission of ‘ground-level ozone’ and ‘volatile organic compounds’ worsens air quality.

Older vehicles are not designed to run efficiently on ethanol-blended fuels. Using E20 fuel can damage engines, cause corrosion, and reduce mileage by 7-8 per cent. This leads to higher costs for consumers and increased emissions.

Paddy is ignored

One of the claims made by some ethanol companies is that they will buy paddy directly from farmers, providing them with a new income source. But in reality, this has not happened.

Despite announcements, not a single kilogram of paddy has been bought directly from farmers by these companies. Buying paddy directly from farmers is not profitable for the industry due to high procurement costs and logistics issues.

The industry relies heavily on subsidised rice supplied by the Food Corporation of India (FCI). But the supply of rice at subsidised rates is limited, and the quantities allocated are insufficient to sustain large-scale ethanol production.

Using rice as a raw material for ethanol production threatens food security, especially when rice is already in short supply. It also affects the prices and availability of rice for domestic consumption.

Excessive use of water

The water requirement for ethanol plants is often underestimated. Official figures claim only 4 litres of water are used for per litre of ethanol, but actual practice shows much higher consumption. It can even go up to eight litres or more.

In Vikarabad, water comes mainly from small ponds fed by seasonal streams like Peda Vaghu. The water levels in these ponds are declining and are already under strain.

Establishing new ethanol plants in such water-scarce areas will deplete available water sources, harm agriculture, and threaten livelihoods. Moreover, wastewater management is inadequate.

Industry reports claim that no water will be released as waste, but local experience shows otherwise. Wastewater containing organic pollutants and hazardous chemicals is often dumped into nearby water bodies, causing pollution and health hazards.

Flawed EIA

The Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) submitted for the proposed Mominpet ethanol plant is riddled with omissions, inaccuracies, and superficial assessments.

The biodiversity studies were conducted only during winter, without detailed field surveys or GPS-based mapping. They relied mostly on secondary literature, which cannot accurately reflect the ecological status of the area. As a result, the claim that the project will have no significant impact on local biodiversity is not scientifically credible.

Every litre of ethanol produces around 0.76 kg of carbon-dioxide. The EIA estimates only 30 tonnes of CO₂ per day, but calculations show the actual figure should be around 46 tonnes. The report does not specify how this CO₂ will be managed – whether it will be captured, stored, or released into the atmosphere. Without proper risk assessment, the potential for greenhouse gas emissions and safety hazards remains unaddressed.

Ethanol storage tanks pose significant fire and explosion risks. The report fails to detail safety measures, spill containment, or emergency response plans. The lack of proper risk assessments could lead to disastrous accidents.

Ethanol plants emit hazardous air pollutants like formaldehyde and acrolein during fermentation and distillation. The impacts of these pollutants on human health such as respiratory diseases, cancer, and developmental issues are well documented. The current regulations in India are weak, and many plants operate without proper pollution control devices.

The report claims no water will be discharged as waste, but in practice, wastewater is often released into the environment, contaminating soil and water sources. Proper effluent treatment is often ignored or inadequately implemented.

Critical study required

Given these facts, it is clear that the proposed ethanol industry in Mominpet and other parts of Telangana are fraught with environmental, health, and safety risks. The community must not accept the project without rigorous scrutiny, transparency, and adequate safeguards.

Citizens, farmers, environmental groups, and local leaders must critically evaluate the EIA report, identify errors and omissions, and voice their concerns loudly at the December 30 meeting.

Activists have called upon farmers, agricultural labourers, women, and concerned citizens to oppose such polluting industries. They have slammed the government's push under the guise of national fuel security and climate change mitigation, to set up these ethanol industries in Telangana, and especially, in Vikarabad. It appears to be driven more by corporate interests and political expediency rather than concern for public welfare, feel activists.

These industries pose serious health risks, environmental degradation, and threatens our agricultural future, they asserted.