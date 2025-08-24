CPI veteran Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy's body donated for research

Veteran CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy’s body was donated to the state-run Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad for medical research on Sunday (August 24) evening.

Sudhakar Reddy (83), a former MP, died on Friday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha twice and had served as the general secretary of CPI during 2012-19.

State honours accorded

Earlier in the day, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, and former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were among those who paid tributes to Sudhakar Reddy.

Wrapped in the CPI flag, the leader’s mortal remains were kept at the CPI State Office, Maqdoom Bhavan, where Venkaiah Naidu, Revanth Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, and other leaders paid homage.

Amid chants of “Comrade Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy amar rahe” and “Lal Salaam”, a large number of people and party leaders took part in the final procession to the medical college. State honours were accorded prior to the procession.

Sudhakar Reddy’s family members handed over his body to the state-run Gandhi Medical College, to be used for research by medical students. CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI Telangana unit secretary, and MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and other leaders were present.

Name to be remembered permanently

After paying his last respects, Revanth Reddy said the State Cabinet would discuss and take a decision in memory of the departed leader.

Along the lines of the State Horticulture University being named after Konda Lakshman Bapuji and the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift irrigation Project after S Jaipal Reddy, he said Sudhakar Reddy’s name will also be remembered permanently, said a release from the CMO.

Stating that the CPI leader’s death was an irreparable loss for Telangana, the CM said Sudhakar Reddy lived a courageous life and fought an ideological battle without any compromise.

Revanth Reddy remembered that the Communist leader pursued his principles strictly till he breathed his last.

(With agency inputs)