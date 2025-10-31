Azharuddin pads up as Telangana minister: Here are other cricketers who joined politics

Former Indian cricket team captain and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin was inducted into the Telangana Cabinet as a minister on Friday (October 31). His elevation comes just days before the Jubilee Hills byelection on November 11, where Muslim voters play a decisive role.

Azharuddin, a former MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, was nominated to the Telangana Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota in August after the Supreme Court struck down earlier nominations. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy later revised the list to include him.

The Congress hopes Azharuddin’s inclusion will bolster minority support, particularly since there is currently no Muslim representation in the Telangana Cabinet. The move is also seen as a step to appease community concerns ahead of the crucial bypoll.

Boosting minority representation

Political observers see the induction as a strategic attempt to strengthen the Congress’s image among minority voters, especially in the Jubilee Hills constituency where their votes are pivotal.

With Azharuddin’s appointment, the Revanth Reddy Cabinet now has 16 ministers, two short of the permitted 18. His presence brings a symbolic boost to inclusivity in the ruling government.

Before entering politics, Azharuddin enjoyed a celebrated cricketing career as one of India’s most stylish batsmen and captained the national team through the 1990s. He later joined the Congress and became an MP in 2009, marking his transition from sports to public life.

Cricketers who turned politicians

Azharuddin joins a long list of Indian cricketers who have moved from the pitch to politics. In neighbouring West Bengal, cricketer Manoj Tiwary joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls and is now the state’s sports minister.

Another Bengal cricketer, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, also played for India before joining the TMC in 2016 and serving as sports minister.

In the BJP camp, Gautam Gambhir, the 2011 World Cup hero, joined politics in 2019, won from East Delhi, and later quit in 2024.

From Sidhu to Pathan

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu became one of the most visible cricket-politicians after joining the Congress. He served as Punjab Congress chief and as Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister in the state government.

The legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi - the Nawab of Pataudi - was among the first Indian cricketers to contest elections, though he never won a Lok Sabha seat.

1983 World Cup winner Kirti Azad won the Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat thrice on a BJP ticket before joining the Congress in 2019. He is now a Trinamool Congress MP.

Other names on the list

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan served twice as MP from Amroha, while Vinod Kambli contested unsuccessfully in 2009 from Vikhroli on a Lok Bharati ticket.

All-rounder Manoj Prabhakar tried his luck in politics in 1996 from South Delhi but lost. Mohammad Kaif contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Phulpur on a Congress ticket, also without success.

More recently, Yusuf Pathan joined the Trinamool Congress, won the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat, and became a Member of Parliament - marking another cricketer’s successful innings in Indian politics.

