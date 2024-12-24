Allu Arjun grilled for over 3 hours in stampede death case; here's what cops asked him

The police on Tuesday (December 24) threw leading questions at Telugu actor Allu Arjun for over three hours over the death of a woman in a stampede at a cinema screening his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' in Hyderabad on December 4.

The questioning took place at the Chikkadpally police station after the authorities made tight arrangements to prevent crowds from collecting in the vicinity. Traffic curbs were imposed on roads leading to the station.

The police said the actor’s presence at the police station was vital to elicit answers about the stampede and also for visiting the scene of the offence if needed.

Probing questions

A 35-year-old woman died in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad while her eight-year-old son was hospitalised. Witnesses reported a lot of pushing and jostling involving the actor’s bouncers.

Among the questions the 41-year-old actor was asked included if he knew that police permission had been denied to him to visit the premiere, why did he still go; did any police officer inform him about the stampede, and when did he learn about the death of the woman?