Allu Arjun grilled for over 3 hours in stampede death case; here's what cops asked him
The actor’s security team and bouncers at the theatre have been accused of pushing the crowd back, aggravating the situation and leading to the woman’s death
The police on Tuesday (December 24) threw leading questions at Telugu actor Allu Arjun for over three hours over the death of a woman in a stampede at a cinema screening his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' in Hyderabad on December 4.
The questioning took place at the Chikkadpally police station after the authorities made tight arrangements to prevent crowds from collecting in the vicinity. Traffic curbs were imposed on roads leading to the station.
The police said the actor’s presence at the police station was vital to elicit answers about the stampede and also for visiting the scene of the offence if needed.
Probing questions
A 35-year-old woman died in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad while her eight-year-old son was hospitalised. Witnesses reported a lot of pushing and jostling involving the actor’s bouncers.
Among the questions the 41-year-old actor was asked included if he knew that police permission had been denied to him to visit the premiere, why did he still go; did any police officer inform him about the stampede, and when did he learn about the death of the woman?
The questioning lasted from about 11 am till 2.45 pm. A police team led by Central Zone deputy commissioner of police Akshansh Yadav quizzed Allu Arjun.
Security up at actor’s home
Earlier, security was stepped up at the actor’s residence at the posh Jubilee Hills where Allu Arjun waved to the media before leaving for the police station.
Allu Arjun, who has expressed grief over the woman’s death, has said that he would cooperate with the investigation.
A police case has been registered against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management based on a complaint filed by the dead woman's family.
Arrest and bail
The actor was arrested on December 13 in the case. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail the same day and he was released from a prison on December 14 morning.
The police have claimed that Allu Arjun's unannounced arrival at the theatre -- for a special screening of 'Pushpa 2: The Rise' -- caused the stampede as a large number of his fans jostled and shoved each other aside for a glimpse of the actor.
The young woman, Revathi, died in the melee that followed.
Actor’s bouncers blamed
The actor’s security team and bouncers at the theatre have been accused of pushing the crowd back, aggravating the situation.
"Despite the presence of the public and police, they pushed everyone aside. Their sole focus was on the VIP (Arjun)," Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand told reporters last week.
Arjun has denied holding any roadshow. He also claimed that he had sought security to visit the theatre.
Husband willing to forgive
The police say that neither Arjun's security nor the theatre management made the request in person as is the protocol in such cases.
The dead woman's husband on Monday told NDTV that he does not blame the actor for the stampede and that he was ready to withdraw the case against Arjun.The actor announced Rs 25 lakh for the grieving family while the producers of his film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rise', have announced Rs 50 lakh more.