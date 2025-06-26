Telangana woman drives car on railway tracks, 15 trains diverted

Almost 15 trains were either suspended or diverted in Telangana due to a rather bizarre incident in which a 34-year-old woman drove a car on the railway tracks even as railway staff panicked.

The incident took place near Shankarpally in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana.

Videos on social media

At least two videos of the incident went viral on social media – the first one a 13-second clip showing a car being driven on the railway tracks, and the second one showing some railway staff members and local residents having a hard time pulling the driver out of the car.

In yet another video, the runaway driver is heard shouting in Hindi, “release my hands” after she was finally taken out of the car and her hands were tied.

One eyewitness said several railway staff and police personnel ran behind the car and finally managed to convince her to bring it to a halt, and that almost 20 of them were involved in the effort to drag her out of the vehicle since she refused to cooperate.

'Worked with an MNC'

Chandana Deepti, a Railway Police Superintendent of Police (SP), said a preliminary probe revealed that the woman hailed from Uttar Pradesh and worked with a multinational company till recently, according to a report by NDTV.

Deepti said the woman driver was aggressive and appeared to be mentally disturbed. She said the police had recovered her driving licence and PAN card from the car.

The Railway Police official also said they were trying to find out if it was a suicide attempt or whether she was trying to portray it as a murder, if she had been killed.

The police said the woman driver was taken into custody and that an investigation was on.