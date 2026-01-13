Youth Congress fumes at ‘Parasakthi’ for ‘distorting history’, seeks ban

Amid the legal and political row over the delay in the release of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, the film that was supposed to give it fierce competition this Pongal, Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, has dived into a political storm of its own.

The Tamil Nadu Youth Congress has now officially demanded a ban on the film, accusing it of distorting history and portraying the party negatively.

Why Youth Congress is upset

The film is set against the volatile backdrop of the 1960s’ anti-Hindi agitations—a defining era for Tamil identity. One of the primary objections raised by Youth Congress leaders involves a scene showing post office forms being made compulsory in Hindi. According to the party, this is a fabrication of events that never occurred during the period.

Also read: Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi review: When nuance gives way to slogans

Not only that, the film’s narrative also touches upon the legacy of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The Youth Congress has flagged a specific sequence showing her meeting protesters in Coimbatore in 1965—an encounter they insist is purely a figment of their imagination. The Youth Congress further alleges that the film unfairly depicts scenes of state-sponsored violence occurring in her presence.

The Youth Congress has objected to the climax of Parasakthi as well, in which the filmmakers display real archival photographs of Indira Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and the legendary K Kamaraj. Accompanying these images is reportedly a claim that the Congress was responsible for the deaths of over 200 Tamils—an allegation the party states has no historical basis.

Ultimatum from Youth Congress

Labelling the film “pro-DMK and anti-Hindu”, the Youth Congress has issued a formal ultimatum: a total ban on the movie, the immediate removal of contested scenes, and a public apology from the creators.

Also read: Story theft claim against Parasakthi: Madras HC orders probe

In response, the production team has defended the film, noting that Parasakthi underwent rigorous scrutiny by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC; popularly called Censor Board), resulting in multiple cuts. They have further clarified that certain segments are clearly labelled as fictionalized drama.

For the moment, Parasakthi continues to screen in theatres across the state as Vijay’s Jana Nayagan stares at an uncertain release, with the case stuck in Madras High Court and the makers moving Supreme Court. Parasakthi has reportedly crossed the Rs 50-crore mark globally.