Story theft claim against Parasakthi: Madras HC orders probe

In a significant development for the Tamil film industry, the Madras High Court has directed the South Indian Film Writers Association (SWAN) to investigate story theft allegations levelled against the upcoming movie Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, is slated for release on January 10, 2026, for Pongal.

The order, issued by Justice SM Subramaniam in Original Application (OA) No. 1222 of 2025, stemmed from a lawsuit filed by assistant director KV Rajendran, also known as Varun Rajendran. Rajendran alleged that the film's storyline is a direct plagiarism of his original script titled Semmozhi, which he registered with SWAN in 2010.

In his petition, Rajendran claimed that Semmozhi revolves around the anti-Hindi imposition movement in Tamil Nadu, a theme that earned praise from the late Chief Minister of the state and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi.

Also Read: Tamil cinema yearender 2025: A year of debutant directors, diversity of voices

It is worth noting that the agitation against Hindi imposition led to many political changes in the state, including the defeat of the Congress in the 1967 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which resulted in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) coming to power in Tamil Nadu.

'Semmozhi' controversy

Rajendran further accused the defendants of unauthorised use, stating that he had shared the story with producer Salem Dhanasekaran, who allegedly passed it on to actor Suriya and director Kongara.

The suit named Kongara (director and writer), Arjun Nadesan, Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, production house Dawn Pictures Private Ltd (represented by Managing Director Aakash Baskaran), and SWAN as respondents. Rajendran had sought an ad-interim injunction to halt the film's release in theatres, satellite, digital platforms, or any other format worldwide, including dubbed, remade, or subtitled versions.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar earns over Rs 1,000 crore globally

During the hearing, senior counsel R. Singaravelan appeared for Sudha Kongara, while P. H. Aravind Pandian represented Dawn Pictures. Notices were issued to the other defendants, returnable by January 2, 2026, with private notices also permitted.

SWAN to examine complaint

Justice Subramaniam has instructed SWAN to examine the complaint by hearing all parties involved and submit a detailed report to the court by January 2, 2026. The matter is posted for further hearing on the same date. This case highlights ongoing concerns in the film industry about intellectual property rights.

Parasakthi, produced by Dawn Pictures, draws its title from the iconic 1952 Tamil film and is anticipated to explore themes of social justice and linguistic pride. However, the allegations could delay its much-awaited release.

Also Read: How Sudha Kongara turned a corporate tale into a ₹100 crore film

SWAN, headquartered in Saligramam, Chennai, serves as a key body for protecting writers' rights in South Indian cinema. The association's report is expected to play an important role in the court's final decision.

Rajendran's legal team, led by M Purushothaman, emphasised the need for immediate action to prevent irreparable harm. Industry observers are watching closely, as similar disputes have previously disrupted high-profile releases.