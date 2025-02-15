Does Vijay's 'Y' security cover have political undertones? Buzz grows in TN

With the Union Home Ministry granting ‘Y’ category security to actor and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, political circles in Tamil Nadu are abuzz with the talk whether there is a political motive behind the move. What adds to the plot is the fact that the state government has been kept in the dark about the move.

Vijay got this security cover just four months after the first political conference of his newly launched TVK party. The ‘Y’ category security is meant to offer basic protection to public figures facing moderate security risks.

Has state been consulted? DMK mum

While the move has become a political talking point, questions about whether or not the state government has been consulted are abuzz. Interestingly, the DMK has been silent on the issue.

Former DGP M Ravi said that though law and order are state subjects, the Union Home Ministry has the authority to provide security to VIPs in any state. “The Union home ministry determines the security scale based on recommendations from the Joint Intelligence Committee, which gathers intelligence and assesses potential threats. In Vijay’s case, security personnel will be assigned to protect him at his residence and during travel," he told The Federal.

Asked whether the state government may have been consulted, Ravi said,“The Union home ministry informs the state government as a protocol but does not engage in consultation.”

AIADMK sees BJP’s role

Some AIADMK leaders suggest that the security cover could be an attempt to draw Vijay into an alliance with the BJP for the 2026 elections. Senior AIADMK leader and former minister Munusamy said, “Vijay has emerged as a leader attracting huge crowds. If the Centre is genuinely concerned about his safety then the move is welcome. However, we will have to see whether this security cover is a bid to woo him into the BJP alliance.”



Former DGP and AIADMK leader R Natraj said that the decision to extend security cover to someone is solely the discretion of the Centre. He told The Federal, “Security cover is granted for various reasons. At times, it is given at an individual’s request, while the government can grant it in view of threat perception to a prominent person. For instance, top businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani also have security cover. Vijay receiving similar protection is not unusual."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai slammed the ruling DMK for not providing security to Vijay earlier. “The Centre provided CRPF cover to Opposition leader Edappadi Palanisamy, regardless of AIADMK’s alliance status. Likewise, it has now granted ‘Y’ security to Vijay. The real question is — why didn’t the state government ensure his security when massive crowds follow him,” he asked.

Round-the-clock security

As per the new security protocol, personnel will safeguard Vijay, his residence, and his locations of stay. The actor-turned-politician will be under 24/7 security cover provided by eight personnel, including three personal security officers armed with 9mm pistols.

Sources estimate that the security arrangement will cost approximately ₹12 lakh. Among the eight security officers, two will be trained commandos, while the rest will be police personnel.

Political expansion

The security cover comes as Vijay gears up for his first statewide tour ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He recently announced the formation of 120 district-wise units within his party, appointed 19 district leaders, and urged them to strengthen grassroots support.

Since launching his political journey, Vijay has been actively engaging in public causes. After his first political conference, he distributed flood relief materials in Chennai’s suburbs in December 2024.

In January 2025, he visited Parandur village, where residents have been protesting against the Greenfield airport project for over 900 days. He has also been vocal on social media, frequently criticising the DMK government and even meeting Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to raise concerns over the state’s law and order situation and women’s safety.



Ropes in Prashant Kishor

Balancing both his film and political careers, Vijay has enlisted two political strategists, John Arokiyasamy and Prashant Kishor, to shape his political strategy. At the same time, he is also working to complete his film ‘Jana Nayagan’.

In February 2024, Vijay formally entered politics, announcing his intention to contest the 2026 Assembly elections. He launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s party flag and song at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, on August 22. Within three weeks, he confirmed on social media that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had recognised TVK as a registered political party. The party held its first state-level conference on October 27, 2024, in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

As Vijay strengthens his political foothold, the additional security cover underscores his rising prominence in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. So far, Vijay has not responded on social media platforms or issued any press release regarding the security cover through his media wing.