CM Stalin seeks PM Modi's direct intervention to resolve Katchatheevu dispute

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reiterated his demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should directly intervene to resolve the longstanding dispute over the Katchatheevu Island and secure the release of Indian fishermen currently languishing in Sri Lankan prisons. He also urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the boats of Indian fishermen, seized by the Sri Lankan authorities, be returned to them.

‘Centre failed to protect TN fishermen’

Speaking at an event on Wednesday (July 16), Stalin accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of failing to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen over the past decade. He further alleged that the Centre had politicised the Katchatheevu issue without taking any concrete steps to resolve the problem.

“Only a direct intervention from the Prime Minister can ensure a lasting solution to the Katchatheevu,” said Stalin.

Sri Lankan Minister’s claim

The Chief Minister also took a swipe at the Centre, asking why the External Affairs Ministry did not refute the claims on the Katchatheevu island made by Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda, who accused Tamil Nadu fishermen of frequently trespassing and asserted that Sri Lanka would not return the Katchatheevu Island to India.

Accusing the Centre of remaining silent in the face of the claims made by the Sri Lankan Minister, Stalin listed the actions the DMK government had taken with regard to the Katchatheevu Island issue. Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a resolution demanding that Katchatheevu Island be retrieved from Sri Lanka. Stalin also said that he had personally raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The efforts by the DMK government to retrieve the Katchatheevu Island will continue,” said Stalin.

BJP hits back

The Chief Minister’s comments attracted a sharp response from the BJP with party spokesperson Narayan Tirupathy arguing Katchatheevu Island was ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974 when the Congress regime was in power at the Centre and DMK was at the helm of Tamil Nadu.

“When DMK shared power at the Centre for 14 years, it did nothing regarding the issue,” said Tirupathy, reported NDTV. He also said that the Centre had ensured that there is no firing by the Sri Lankan Navy on Indian fishermen, adding that during the Congress rule, nearly 1000 fishermen were killed. Tirupathy also said that the BJP government had even saved a fisherman from a death sentence.

As for the Sri Lankan authorities jeopardising the livelihood of Tamil Nadu fishermen by seizing and auctioning their boats, Tirupathy was quoted by NDTV as saying, “We have held several rounds of talks between affected Lankan Tamil fishermen and Indian Tamil fishermen. Unless you talk with them and find a solution, it's not going to end. I think we are on the right track.”