Vijay to appear before CBI on March 15; party tight-lipped on alliance with BJP

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay will travel to New Delhi to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 15 in connection with the Karur case, the party has confirmed.

The party had, in fact, requested that the interrogation be conducted in Chennai and also sought a change in the scheduled date. However, the actor-politician will now present himself in person at the CBI headquarters in the national capital. TVK deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar shared the latest update while speaking to The Federal.

Is there an alliance with BJP?

When asked about reported alliance talks with the BJP, Nirmal Kumar declined to comment on the speculation. “There is no change in our party’s position regarding alliances. If there is any development, our leader Vijay himself will announce it,” he said.

Party sources say that Vijay is under tremendous pressure. On the one hand, he faces the compulsion to appear before the CBI in Delhi; on the other, with TVK contesting the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections independently, he is overseeing critical tasks, including candidate selection, finalising poll promises, and planning the election campaign.

Meanwhile, former BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai firmly ruled out any possibility of an alliance with TVK. When asked about a potential tie-up, Annamalai quipped, “Tea and coffee will not mix,” adding that the ideologies and character of both parties are fundamentally different and cannot be combined.