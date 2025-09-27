‘Vote for DMK is vote for BJP,’ Vijay says at Namakkal rally

Embarking on his election campaign in Namakkal district on Saturday (September 27), TVK chief Vijay said a vote for the ruling DMK in the 2026 Assembly election is a vote for the BJP. He also slammed the main Opposition AIADMK's alliance with the BJP as "inappropriate and opportunistic."

For the first time, Vijay campaigned in the western region of Tamil Nadu where All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has strong voter support. In recent times, the BJP has also gained significant influence in this region. While attacking the ruling DMK, Vijay also took a swipe at AIADMK and BJP.

Also Read: Why BJP leader Vinoj Selvam thinks Vijay's TVK has a ‘Naxal mindset’

'DMK has a deal with BJP'

In his address, Vijay alleged the "DMK family" had underground dealings with the BJP and, hence, a vote for DMK is a vote for the BJP. Vijay reiterated that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would never make any compromises with the "fascist BJP regime".

Targeting the ruling DMK over its 2021 poll promises, Vijay asked whether the ruling party had done anything. He also listed promises made in chronological order. He questioned whether the promises of implementing the Old Pension Scheme for government employees had been fulfilled.

Also Read: Madras HC notice to TVK chief Vijay over party flag

'AIADMK's inappropriate alliance'

Hitting out at the AIADMK for forgetting the ideals of late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa despite often "chanting Amma's name", he said it forged an inappropriate and unsuitable alliance with the BJP. He called AIADMK an opportunistic party.

"The AIADMK claimed that such an alliance was for Tamil Nadu's welfare. But TVK would not replicate such an opportunistic political stand," he reiterated.

"What did the Union BJP government do for Tamil Nadu," he asked and wondered if it had exempted Tamil Nadu from the ambit of NEET. Pointing to the kidney racket, he said those behind the crime would be punished if his party is elected to power.

"TVK is the voice of ordinary people while DMK has looted Tamil Nadu," he said, emphasising that the 2026 Assembly election fight would be between TVK and DMK.

(With agency inputs)