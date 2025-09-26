Why BJP leader Vinoj Selvam thinks Vijay's TVK has a ‘Naxal mindset’

The Federal spoke to senior BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam about the impact of GST reforms, the party’s approach in Tamil Nadu, alliance dynamics for the 2026 Assembly polls, and his views on actor Vijay’s political entry.

Edited excerpts:

Many BJP leaders have been visiting sweet shops, hotels, and car showrooms to ask about the impact of GST reforms. How is the response on the ground?

We need to be very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Having a leader who thinks 24/7 about the welfare of the people is rare. For the first time in Independent India, there has been a direct reduction of taxes benefiting the consumer. The end user is getting extensive benefits because of these cuts. Though the Central government is taking a revenue hit, the benefits are directly reaching consumers, manufacturers, and producers across all sectors.

But where GST is concerned, isn’t it the states that face the bigger cut? Why should only the PM be celebrated, and not the states?

Suffering is shared by everyone, and governments do this not for themselves but for the people. It takes a bold decision to introduce such reforms. The Congress tried to bring in GST, but back then the share for states was minimal. Today, revenues for states have considerably gone up with GST. The tax structure has been simplified—from multiple levies like VAT and cess to one single system. That benefits the common man.

Across the country, everyone thinks attacking the BJP keeps you in the limelight. Even Donald Trump attacks India to stay relevant: Vinoj P Selvam

For instance, in Tamil Nadu, the base price of milk was increased on the morning of September 22, even though fresh milk is exempt from GST. When Amul, Nandini, and Mother Dairy can cut prices, why not Tamil Nadu (Aavin)? Paneer prices came down by ₹40 and curd by ₹25. The question is why Tamil Nadu did not pass these benefits on to the people.

If the state refuses to pass on these GST benefits, how will the Union government handle it?

There is no choice. All states must comply because the decisions are taken by the GST Council, of which Tamil Nadu is also a party. They have not protested.

Former Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) has criticised the GST Council, saying the Centre has a 33 per cent voting share and all states together only 67 per cent, calling it unfair and against federalism.

The concept of vote shoddy has already been struck down by the Supreme Court. PTR now has to stay politically relevant because his party has sidelined him. The only way he survives is by attacking the BJP. Across the country, everyone thinks attacking the BJP keeps you in the limelight. Even Donald Trump attacks India to stay relevant. India today is shining very bright as a star.

You said inflation has been controlled, but why then does India rank 105 out of 227 countries in the Global Hunger Index?

These indexes are released by organisations with vested interests. They even place Pakistan and Bangladesh ahead of India in happiness and peace rankings, which clearly shows bias.

The reality is different. India has lifted millions out of poverty in the last 11 years under Narendra Modi. We are following global standards to ensure GDP and individual incomes go up. Inflation is one area where no one can point fingers at the Centre.

Can you explain why GST imposed a 5 per cent tax on idli and dosa batter, but gave relief to chapati and other North Indian staples?

The 5 per cent GST is only on readymade batter sold in stores, not on idlis and dosas sold loose. Similarly, namkeen products, widely consumed in the North, are also taxed.

Why is this being touted as a Diwali gift? Why weren’t such cuts given earlier?

If reforms come before polls, the Opposition calls it an election gimmick. If not, they say no reforms are happening. Reforms are for the people, not for elections. Tax cuts take time and cannot be announced every year. Unlike dynastic parties, BJP decisions are not family-run affairs.

Coming to Tamil Nadu politics, who is heading the BJP state unit now—Nainar Nagendran or K Annamalai?

BJP respects hierarchy. Nainar Nagendran is the state president, and the state unit falls in line with him. He, in turn, works with the national leadership. Annamalai has been meeting leaders like TTV Dhinakaran because they were our partners in the 2024 elections. The goal is to bring together all like-minded parties opposed to the DMK.

You earlier said Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has a Naxal mindset. Why?

It is dangerous for a state if parties keep protesting against every development project. If the TVK chooses the path of instigating people against growth, it misleads the youth. This will cost them jobs and opportunities. If you don’t want an airport in Parandur, fine—but then don’t demand one in Panniyur next to your house.

Actor Vijay has been drawing huge crowds since announcing his political entry. How do you see this?

Cinema has always been like a religion in Tamil Nadu. No political organisation has used art to its advantage as much as the DMK. They created many cinema stars, including Vijay. His fan following is massive, and I don’t deny that. But in Tamil Nadu, students don’t have campus elections, so cinema becomes their outlet and stars wield great influence.

As a politician, though, Vijay parrots what the DMK says. If he has no independent voice, why should people need another DMK? A leader must have the courage to speak what’s right and wrong. If he can’t do that, then he will fail. I already see Vijay failing as a politician.

