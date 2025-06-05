Udumalaipettai woman, techie with Amazon, among Bengaluru stampede victims

The June 4 stampede in Bengaluru, triggered by unmanageable crowds at the celebration event of the RCB's IPL win, claimed the lives of 11 people. Among them was MR Kamatchi, a 28-year-old woman from Udumalaipettai, in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district.

Ardent RCB, Kohli fan

Kamatchi, the only daughter of Murthi, a private school owner in Udumalaipettai, was a passionate RCB supporter and ardent admirer of Virat Kohli. Her friends, speaking to The Federal, described her as a vibrant fan of Kohli and RCB.

Having earned her B.Tech from Amrita University in Coimbatore, Kamatchi later pursued an MS degree abroad. She was keen on her career at Amazon in Bengaluru, say her friends.

Also Read: Bengaluru stampede: RCB announces Rs 10 lakh each for families of deceased

In recent weeks, her parents had begun seeking suitable bridegrooms for her. Her loss has shattered their dreams, leaving her family, and the Udumalaipettai community, in profound grief.

Also Read: Bengaluru stampede: What exactly happened? Timeline, and other details

Family renowned for social service

Kamatchi’s family is renowned for social service. Murthi runs the Vivekananda Vidyalaya High School, educating over 50 children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. He also teaches life skills and technical skills to locals and has mentored prisoners for years, aiding their rehabilitation.

Kamatchi’s grandfather was similarly revered for his contributions. Kamatchi’s body is being sent to Udumalaipettai for a cremation.