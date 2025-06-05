Udumalaipettai woman, techie with Amazon, among Bengaluru stampede victims
Kamatchi's friends described her as a vibrant fan of Kohli and RCB; she earned her BTech from Amrita University in Coimbatore and MS from abroad
The June 4 stampede in Bengaluru, triggered by unmanageable crowds at the celebration event of the RCB's IPL win, claimed the lives of 11 people. Among them was MR Kamatchi, a 28-year-old woman from Udumalaipettai, in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district.
Ardent RCB, Kohli fan
Kamatchi, the only daughter of Murthi, a private school owner in Udumalaipettai, was a passionate RCB supporter and ardent admirer of Virat Kohli. Her friends, speaking to The Federal, described her as a vibrant fan of Kohli and RCB.
Having earned her B.Tech from Amrita University in Coimbatore, Kamatchi later pursued an MS degree abroad. She was keen on her career at Amazon in Bengaluru, say her friends.
In recent weeks, her parents had begun seeking suitable bridegrooms for her. Her loss has shattered their dreams, leaving her family, and the Udumalaipettai community, in profound grief.
Family renowned for social service
Kamatchi’s family is renowned for social service. Murthi runs the Vivekananda Vidyalaya High School, educating over 50 children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. He also teaches life skills and technical skills to locals and has mentored prisoners for years, aiding their rehabilitation.
Kamatchi’s grandfather was similarly revered for his contributions. Kamatchi’s body is being sent to Udumalaipettai for a cremation.