TVK chief Vijay resumes poll campaign, targets ruling DMK for 'loot, dynasty politics'

Nearly two months after the deadly Karur stampede, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam chief Vijay on Sunday (November 23) resumed his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election mainly targeting the ruling DMK at his closed-door gathering in Kanchipuram.

Vijay, who praised DMK founder, the late CN Annadurai, said those who took over the Dravidian party from the leader, are "looting" the state and also indirectly levelled the allegation of dynasty politics against it.

Responding to the DMK for criticising TVK for not having a strong ideology, he emphasised that DMK's ideology was "loot". Lashing out at the DMK in his strongest attack on them, he accused the ruling party for “deceiving people who trusted them.”

Also read: TVK not in alliance talks with any party, says Arunraj

“Equality and social justice are our ideology," Vijay declared.

TVK vs DMK

Clearly, Vijay positioned the 2026 state election as a direct contest between TVK and the ruling party, while also drawing parallels to MGR's political journey. According to reports, Vijay was making it clear that the upcoming electoral battle will be between the DMK and the TVK.

Next MGR

Notably, Vijay likened his own journey to that of former Tamil Nadu chief minister MG Ramachandran, projecting himself as the potential next MGR in the political arena. He even quoted a famous dialogue from MGR's film, 1951 Marmayogi, which established MGR's public image as a "do-gooder, and a fearless fighter for the underprivileged".

Vijay ridiculed the MK Stalin-led party calling them "Platinum jubilee baby' accusing it of pretension.

"Personally, I have no problem with them; they may have a grudge against me," said the actor-turned politician at the public meeting.

TVK's 'solid' ideology

Vijay slammed the DMK for questioning his party, the TVK, over its ideology and asserted that his party was founded on solid ideological standpoints, and it begins with the principle of equality and had, among other things, demanded a caste census.

Also read: Karur stampede fallout: Vijay returns to meetings behind closed doors

He said the TVK did not make "empty claims" like the DMK on ending NEET, and instead it sought shifting education to state list from the concurrent list of the Constitution. ““We stand firmly with Parandur farmers, and we demanded a caste census, opposed the CAA — our stand is clear,” said Vijay.

Closed door meeting

Following the September 27 stampede at Karur, this is the first time Vijay addressed his party workers and the people as well, marking the resumption of his campaign ahead of the state election next year.

In January this year, Vijay addressed the people of Ekanapuram in Kanchipuram district and he pledged his support for the people to be afffected by the Parandur airport project and he had demanded that the project be implemented in an area that does not have fertile lands and waterbodies.





The TVK leadership took great care to ensure that only 2000 people were issued entry tickets with QR codes to attend the event. It has been organized as a completely indoor meeting. Only party cadres from three taluks in Kanchipuram district were invited.

TVK general secretary Anand also did not allow attendees, who came carrying children to the meeting, to enter due to security reasons.

At the venue, party workers sporting bright yellow T-shirts and caps, who have been trained by retired police officials in managing and regulating crowd could be seen and private agencies have made available "bouncers" and personnel to ensure security. Arrangements to make available vehicles, food and water have been made.

On the premises, tin-sheets have been put up wherever necessary to prevent unauthorised entry into the venue.

(With inputs from agencies)