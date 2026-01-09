TTV Dhinakaran meets Amit Shah in Delhi; AMMK set to join BJP-AIADMK alliance?

Sources told The Federal that the brief meeting, which just lasted for 15 minutes, has paved the way for AMMK's inclusion in the AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

The general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), TTV Dhinakaran, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi, on January 8.

The development comes days after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s (EPS) met Shah in Delhi, during which he reportedly consented to Dhinakaran’s entry into the alliance

-When questioned by reporters in Delhi, EPS responded evasively on Dhinakaran's entry into the alliance, saying parties united against the DMK could join. However, he categorically dismissed the possibility of O Panneerselvam (OPS) or VK Sasikala joining the alliance. According to insiders, this indicates that EPS has no major objection to Dhinakaran’s inclusion.

Though, Dhinakaran had previously ruled out accepting EPS's leadership, Dhinakaran had softened his stance in a recent AMMK general council meeting, stating he was ready to ally even with "traitors" to defeat "enemies" and restore "Amma's rule", a reference to the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

BJP leaders believe that Dhinakaran's influence, particularly, among the Mukkulathor (Thevar) community in the delta and southern districts, which covers around 35 constituencies, will help consolidate votes against the ruling DMK.

Questions remain on how Dhinakaran, a vocal critic of EPS, will campaign in support of the alliance. Reports suggest that he may not contest the Assembly polls himself, with discussions underway for a potential Rajya Sabha berth.

The meeting was kept low-key, with Dhinakaran reportedly travelling via Bengaluru to avoid attention amid an ongoing CBI case related to the two-leaves symbol bribery allegations.

AMMK's inclusion would further strengthen the NDA, which already comprises AIADMK, BJP, PMK, and Tamil Maanila Congress.

Setback for Vijay's TVK?

This new development in Tamil Nadu politics ahead of the state assembly elections, is viewed as a major disappointment for actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which was in talks with Dhinakaran for an alliance, to bolster votes for the party in the southern districts.

With Dhinakaran leaning towards the NDA, TVK may now explore options with OPS, who has hinted at a decision saying, "when Thai (the Tamil month that begins on January 15) starts, a path will emerge."