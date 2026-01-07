AIADMK-PMK alliance sealed in major boost for NDA ahead of 2026 TN polls

In a significant development for Tamil Nadu's Opposition politics, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) led by Anbumani Ramadoss has formally joined the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

The alliance agreement was signed on Wednesday (January 7) following a crucial meeting between AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and Anbumani Ramadoss at the former’s residence in Chennai.

Speaking jointly to the media after the meeting, EPS stated, "We have finalised the seat-sharing for PMK. The BJP is already part of the AIADMK alliance, and now PMK has joined as well. This is a natural alliance. We will announce the details of seat allocation later."

‘Moment of joy’: Anbumani

Anbumani Ramadoss echoed the sentiment, describing it as a "moment of joy".

"This is the alliance our cadres have been eagerly awaiting. It is a happy moment for us. We will achieve a massive victory, and AIADMK will form the next government."

Sources indicate that the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) led by Anbumani Ramadoss is likely to be allocated 23 seats in the newly-sealed alliance with the AIADMK for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the same number it contested in the 2021 polls when allied with the then-ruling AIADMK-BJP front.

This continuity in seat-sharing reflects PMK's bargaining strength despite its internal leadership split and the party's performance in 2021, where it won 5 seats while contributing to the Vanniyar vote consolidation in northern districts; the figure aligns with earlier NDA discussions and aims to bolster the opposition coalition against the ruling DMK.

PMK's internal rift and alliance dynamics

The PMK, a key player representing the influential Vanniyar community in northern Tamil Nadu, has been grappling with a high-profile leadership dispute since 2025. The party has effectively split into two factions: one led by founder Dr S Ramadoss, the veteran patriarch, and the other by his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, a former Union Minister.

The feud, centred on power-sharing, party positions, and alliance preferences, has seen both sides operating independently. While Anbumani has pushed for ties with the NDA (including AIADMK and BJP), reports suggest the senior Ramadoss explored options with the DMK-led front.

However, today's announcement aligns only the Anbumani faction with the AIADMK. EPS notably avoided answering reporters' questions about potential talks with the faction led by Ramadoss senior.

Sources say parallel negotiations involving AIADMK, BJP, and even DMK representatives have been ongoing with the senior Ramadoss group, but no agreement has materialised yet. Political observers view this partial alliance as a strategic win for the AIADMK, securing a significant portion of PMK's Vanniyar vote bank, but the unresolved split could fragment votes in key northern districts.

NDA’s struggle to attract major partners

The alliance comes nine months after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and EPS announced the AIADMK-led NDA in April 2025, with EPS as the chief ministerial face. Since then, the front has struggled to attract major partners amid internal NDA tensions over power-sharing.

EPS has repeatedly assured his party cadres of building a "grand alliance”, often claiming that the AIADMK would form a single-party government. Efforts to bring back former allies like TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK and O Panneerselvam's faction continues via BJP channels.

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), led by Premalatha Vijayakant, is set to announce its alliance decision at a public meeting in Cuddalore on January 9, 2026. AIADMK's swift PMK tie-up is seen as pressure on DMDK to join the NDA.

Analysts believe the PMK (Anbumani faction) joining will inject momentum into the NDA, which lagged in alliance-building compared to the stable DMK-led front. With elections expected in April-May, this development is likely to intensify coalition manoeuvres in the coming weeks.