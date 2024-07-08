Armstrong murder: Cops face the heat as hurried arrests spark rumours of ‘fake probe’

The hurried arrests of the accused in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party’s state president, K Armstrong, have sparked rumours of a botched up investigation by Chennai Police and speculations that the ‘real culprits’ are yet to be caught.

It is also being alleged that the Tamil Nadu government promptly transferred Sandeep Rai Rathore and appointed A Arun as the new Commissioner of Police for Chennai city to quell speculations surrounding the murder.

Armstrong was brutally hacked by a six-member gang in front of his house in Chennai on July 5. Chennai Police acted immediately, forming 10 special teams to investigate the case.

Demand for CBI probe

However, despite eight arrests in the first 24 hours, Armstrong's family and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, who visited Chennai to pay homage to the slain leader, claimed that the real culprits are still at large, while urging Chief Minister MK Stalin to refer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Senior IPS officer Arun, who took charge on Monday as the Chennai Commissioner of Police, refused to comment on the transfer and investigation, and said he would fulfil his duties and teach criminal elements “a lesson in their own language”.

Asked about the department’s next course of action, Arun said, “Regular and professional policing will bring down criminal activities in Tamil Nadu's capital city.”

He emphasised that maintaining law and order, preventing crimes, properly investigating crimes, and curbing rowdy behaviour are his priorities as police commissioner.

Previous enmity, gang rivalry reasons: Police

Senior officials speaking to The Federal said that previous enmity was the motive behind Armstrong's brutal slaying, noting that persons close to the BSP leader’s family had links with one of the accused.

“As per our initial investigation, enmity and gang rivalry are the main reasons for the murder. Intelligence reports also mention about an earlier gang war that may have connection with the murder. Armstrong had been very cautious in the recent weeks. We acquired evidence and strengthened the inquiry, tracking close to 100 CCTV footages to trace the gang,” an officer told The Federal.

Speaking about allegations of fake arrests in the case, Asra Garg, Additional Commissioner of North Chennai, said that all the arrests were made after due inquiry. “We seized blood-stained weapons, bikes, and clothes worn by the accused persons. The motive of the murder appears to be old rivalry,” he told the media.

Allegations of poor investigation

Social media has been flooded with criticism about the investigation and the poor protection given by police to Dalit leaders.

Author Shalin Maria Lawrence tweeted a list of Dalit leaders who were killed in their prime years, and asked why they were being targeted in the state.

“Why are the Dalit leaders in Tamil Nadu who actually protected the community being killed throughout the years? Immanuel Sekaran, Arya Sankaaran, Poovai Moorthi, Manalmedu Shankar, Pasupati Pandiyan, Armstrong and more, all in their prime of life. If they don't go into alliance with Dravidian parties. If they don't compromise with Dravidian parties vote bank politics. If they fight for Dalit rights. They are killed and then media propaganda is spun around calling them ‘Rowdies’,’’ Shalin wrote on X.

Opposition barbs

Meanwhile, Opposition parties like the AIADMK and BJP have criticised the ruling DMK government for the lawlessness in the state.

When questioned about allegations made by AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP state president K Annamalai about worsening law and order situation in the state, Arun cited statistics to show a decline in murder cases in Chennai and across Tamil Nadu.

VCK MP Ravikumar, however, rubbished claims of an improper investigation, and said parties like BJP and AIADMK were targeting the DMK government over the murder only for political gain.

“A fake narrative is being set up now about investigations, which demoralises the officials working on the case. Asra Garg, the Additional Commissioner in charge of the investigation, acted immediately, and arrests were made. There is no reason to ask for CBI and SIT investigations. Many are trying to create an illusion against the DMK alliance by issuing unnecessary statements,” he said.

When asked about his party chief Thol Thirumavalavan's comment about ‘fake arrests’, Ravikumar clarified, “Our leader said the people who surrendered should be investigated thoroughly to identify the source person. We want the network to be tracked, and all persons connected to the murder arrested. However, we are convinced with the investigation by Chennai Police.”