After Keeladi, why Tamil Nadu wants to excavate Nagapattinam site

While the key findings at the Keeladi excavation site in Tamil Nadu strengthen the argument that people who lived during the Sangam age did not follow any organised religion, the Tamil Nadu government now wants to dig deeper in Nagapattinam, a coastal town of the state to prove how various religions coexisted in later periods in the Dravidian land.

But unlike the Keeladi excavation project, the TN government has decided to have a soft landing for the excavation and publication of its project in Nagapattinam. The ASI has not published the Keeladi excavation report for the last two years, citing corrections in the report. Buddhist viharas Since preliminary study reports related to Nagapattinam confirm the existence of an 11th-century Buddhist shrine named Choodamani Vihar in Nagapattinam that was supported by the Chola kings, the TN government has sent its proposal seeking permission from the ASI to dig deeper and prove the co-existence of various religions that thrived in the Dravidian land. After conducting a drone survey and drafting a proposal with references from literature and earlier excavation reports, including one field study report by the ASI, the Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department has sought a license to conduct a detailed study in the protected area. Also read: Keeladi excavation fuels india’s ancient civilization origin debate Based on an appeal from Nagapattinam MLA Aloor Shanavas, senior ASI archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna, who worked on the Keeladi project, carried out a field study for the creation of a historical and cultural heritage centre in Nagapattinam. After visiting various old buildings in protected areas and examining inscriptions, Ramakrishna and his team noted in the report that both material and inscriptional evidence prove the existence of Choodamani Vihar in the protected area. Interestingly, two Buddhist viharas were built by the Sailendras of Sumatra during the Chola regime, and inscriptions prove that the Chola kings continued to fund their upkeep. More evidence A British civil servant named W Elliot, clearly mentioned in his notes that the dilapidated structure of Choodamani Vihar was pulled down in the later part of the 1860s. He even prepared a rough sketch of the structure before it was demolished. From 1856 to 1934, about 350 Buddhist bronze idols were recovered from Vihar sites.





According to a report published in the Journal of Oriental Research by Jas Burgess under the title The Indian Antiquary (1878), an ancient tower of three storeys, which had long served as a landmark for vessels approaching the Nagapattinam roadstead and was known as the “Puduveligopuram” or the “China Pagoda” was pulled down in 1867. It evidently represents one of the structures that was built during the Chola regime that supported both trade and religious needs. Hindu and Buddhist rituals V Marappan, professor in the history department at Presidency College in Chennai, was also part of the ASI report that studied the cultural and heritage structures in Nagapattinam. The professor said that during the study, many partially or slightly damaged Buddha sculptures were found in villages close to Nagapattinam town and are worshipped by both Hindus and Buddhists. Also read: Keeladi, Indus Valley sites show no evidence of organised religion: Indologist R Balakrishnan “Both Hindu and Buddhist rituals are performed for these sculptures by villagers these days. We found some remains of the famed Buddhist monastery, Choodamani Vihar, in Nagapattinam. It is believed to have been built during the reign of Rajaraja Chola I (985–1014 CE). Saivism, Vaishnavism, Jainism, and Buddhism flourished and co-existed for several centuries here. Excavation in Nagapattinam would provide greater details on trade relations with other countries and also about the co-existence of different religions and contributions to shrines during the Chola period,” said Marappan. We found some remains of the famed Buddhist monastery, Choodamani Vihar, in Nagapattinam. It is believed to have been built during the reign of Rajaraja Chola I (985–1014 CE). Saivism, Vaishnavism, Jainism, and Buddhism flourished and co-existed for several centuries here Anaimangalam was an important village mentioned in the royal inscriptions of the Cholas. Though the village has a Siva temple, one part of the village lands was granted to Choodamani Vihar. Experts say the grant indicates the economic and cultural relevance of the Chola period and the Chola kings’ patronage of religious institutions beyond Hinduism.

Siva temple at Anaimangalam village in Nagapattinam. Chola kings granted lands of this village to Choodamani Vihar, a Buddhist monastery.