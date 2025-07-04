Keeladi excavation fuels india’s ancient civilization origin debate

The excavation sites of Keeladi in Tamil Nadu and Saraswati river in Rajasthan have ignited a fierce debate about the true origins of Indian civilization. As both regions unearth evidence of ancient urban life, the contest over who came first has transformed archaeology into a political and cultural battleground.

Keeladi’s revelations

Keeladi, near Sivaganga, became a site of national interest after 2015 discoveries revealed an urban-like settlement dated to around the 6th century BCE, or earlier. The excavation uncovered advanced brick structures, industrial activity, and inscriptions that suggest literacy, trade, and urban planning beyond the traditional Vedic framework.

“Keeladi excavations prove the existence of urban lifestyle during the Sangam age,” said one of the archaeologists. Findings indicate trade links with other global civilizations, adding weight to claims of an independent South Indian civilizational history.

Saraswati findings

Meanwhile, Rajasthan’s Saraswati river sites are portrayed as the core of Vedic civilization, possibly older than Harappa. Artifacts such as pottery, seals, Brahmi script, copper coins, bone tools, and Yajna kund have been discovered, supporting the Saraswati civilization theory and the indigenous Aryan narrative linked to Rig Vedic descriptions.

Politics and funding

Critics argue that “archaeology is turning into a battlefield now,” with cultural narratives, funding disparities, and institutional biases fueling controversy. Keeladi became a symbol of Tamil pride, but faced setbacks when ASI withdrew support, transferred lead archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna, and withheld publication of reports.

In contrast, Saraswati-linked projects enjoy steady central funding and institutional backing, with excavation findings rapidly validated and sites likely to receive protected status. Both Keeladi and Saraswati now feature in school syllabi, each framed to bolster competing origin claims.

The bigger question

As carbon dating and investigations continue, the key question persists: Are we ready to embrace India’s past as plural rather than singular?

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.