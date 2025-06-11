Pahalgam effect: TN police intensifies crackdown on terror groups

Tamil Nadu police has ramped up surveillance and operations targeting extremist groups and illegal immigrants across the state after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

The attack, attributed to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has heightened national security concerns, prompting a multi-pronged response from law-enforcement agencies.

Crackdown on outfits

Tamil Nadu police has intensified their focus on Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), a pan-Islamist extremist organisation recently busted in Chennai, and a Pakistan-based WhatsApp group named 'Jamaat-ul-Muslimeen'. According to senior police officials, the group, operated from Karachi since its inception in 1962, promotes traditional theological practices. The group reportedly garnered hundreds of members from Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, as well as active participants from Sri Lanka.

A senior Tamil Nadu police officer said, ''We found members from Sri Lanka are active in the group. Initially, HuT was operating through WhatsApp and YouTube Live, with some members pushing for an Islamic country.”

The officer added that 13 individuals linked to HuT have been arrested so far, with ongoing efforts to identify and monitor other members.

Also Read: Pahalgam terror attack: TN man booked for posting false information on FB

The police have identified around 30 individuals from districts such as Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, and Coimbatore, who are under close watch. Central Intelligence agencies are collaborating with Tamil Nadu police to monitor these individuals.

Suspected LeT link

In another development, Tamil Nadu police apprehended a painter from Bihar working in a private company in Chengalpattu two months ago, suspecting his links with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the terrorist outfit implicated in the Pahalgam attack. Sources indicate that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to take over this case within a week, reflecting the seriousness of the investigation.

Tamil Nadu police have also launched a robust operation to identify and detain illegal immigrants, particularly Bangladeshi nationals residing in the state without valid documentation. Over the past four months, more than 200 illegal immigrants were arrested and sent to detention facilities.