J&K govt charts plan to revive tourism | Can Kashmir recover?

Kashmir's tourism industry, once thriving, has been severely affected following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and subsequent ceasefire violations post-Operation Sindoor. The state government is implementing measures to restore tourist confidence, but challenges persist.

Impact of the Pahalgam attack

On April 22, 2025, a terror attack in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including tourists and locals. This incident led to over 90% cancellation of hotel bookings across Kashmir, devastating the local economy dependent on tourism.

Mustaq Pahalgami, head of the local hotel and guest house association, noted, "Tourism has been shut all of a sudden due to which 10,000 people from Pahalgam, hotel owners, shopkeepers, taxi drivers, auto drivers and SOMO drivers are suffering."

Government initiatives for revival

In response, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held special cabinet meetings in Gulmarg and Pahalgam to rebuild tourist confidence. The government is also organizing school tours and conference delegations to showcase normalcy in the region.

Additionally, plans are underway to design a memorial for the victims of the Pahalgam attack, aiming to honor their memory and signify resilience.

Infrastructure developments

Significant infrastructure projects have been completed to boost connectivity and tourism:

Chenab Bridge: Inaugurated on June 6, 2025, it's the world's highest railway arch bridge, enhancing rail connectivity in the region.

Anji Bridge: India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, also inaugurated recently, further strengthens the rail network.

Vande Bharat Express: The new train service between Srinagar and Katra has seen massive demand, with all seats booked for the first ten days, indicating a positive response from travelers.

Security measures ahead of Amarnath Yatra

With the Amarnath Yatra scheduled from July 3 to August 9, 2025, security has been intensified. Approximately 58,000 personnel from Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed, and advanced technologies like facial recognition systems are being implemented to ensure pilgrim safety.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti emphasised the role of locals in ensuring the Yatra's peaceful conduct, stating, "The actual responsibility of peaceful Amarnath Yatra is with people of Pahalgam."

Outlook for tourism

While there are signs of recovery, with daily tourist arrivals ranging between 1,000 to 1,300, these numbers are still a fraction of the 2.3 crore tourists Jammu and Kashmir received last year.

The success of these revival efforts hinges on sustained security, effective promotion, and continued infrastructure development to restore Kashmir's image as a safe and welcoming destination.

