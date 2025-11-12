TN's Kovalam beach earns International Blue Flag tag for 5th year in a row

Marking a milestone in sustainable eco-tourism, Tamil Nadu’s Kovalam Beach has secured the International Blue Flag certification for the fifth consecutive year.

Kovalam beach, one of the most famous tourist spots near Chennai, received this prestigious certification.

In an X post, Tamil Nadu minister for finance, environmental and climate change, Thangam Thennarasu, expressed pride in the achievement. He also stated that the state government has already taken up ten beaches across Tamil Nadu (TN) for Blue Flag certification.

Blue Flag certification

While sharing this achievement, the minister congratulating the Chengalpattu district administration, department of environment, climate change and forests also said that the achievement reflected the strong commitment of the TN government and the local community to maintaining the beach beautifully.

Also Read: In relief for TN farmers, Centre likely to ease paddy moisture cap

Ten beaches on the line

The additional chief secretary of the department of environment, Supriya Sahu, listed several initiatives that were consciously undertaken over the period to achieve this feat.

"This rare distinction comes through years of patient work in making Kovalam a clean, safe, inclusive, and sustainable beach thanks to the strong commitment of the government and collaboration with the local community," she wrote in an X post.

Also Read: How GI tag has brought fresh focus to ‘Kutch Ajrakh’, helped find new platforms for promotion

Congratulations Tamil Nadu ! Kovalam Beach in Chengalpattu District has once again made waves globally, earning the prestigious International Blue Flag Certification for 2025–26, its fifth consecutive win. This rare distinction comes through years of patient work in making… pic.twitter.com/5iMkM1OdQe — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 11, 2025

She also said that TN was charting a new horizon, with ten beaches identified for Blue Flag certification, including four in Chennai, two in Cuddalore, and one each in Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, and Thoothukudi.

As per an official release, Marina Beach in Chennai, Silver Beach in Cuddalore, Kameshwaram Beach in Nagapattinam, and Ariyaman Beach in Ramanathapuram are in the final stage of obtaining the certification, while Samiyarpettai Beach in Cuddalore, Kulasekarapattinam Beach in Thoothukudi, Keezhputhupattu Beach in Villupuram, and the Palavakkam, Uthandi, and Thiruvanmiyur beaches in Chennai, are under consideration for the prestigious recognition.

What is Blue Flag?

According to the Blue Flag's official website, "The Blue Flag Programme for beaches, marinas and tourism boats is run by the international, non-governmental, non-profit organisation, the Foundation for Environmental Education. The programme started in France in 1985. It has been implemented in Europe since 1987 and in areas outside of Europe since 2001 when South Africa joined".

Also Read: Why Vembanad's houseboats, a pillar of Kerala tourism, have environmentalists worried

Kovalam received this prestigious certification on September 21, 2021, becoming TN’s first Blue Flag-certified beach.

To earn this recognition, beaches must meet 33 criteria set by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), including cleanliness, safety, maintenance, water quality, and sustainable tourism measures, an official statement read.

(With agency inputs)