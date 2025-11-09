In relief for TN farmers, Centre likely to ease paddy moisture cap

In a boost for Tamil Nadu paddy farmers, the Union government appears set to greenlight a key relaxation in procurement norms, paving the way for smoother sales and faster payouts amid the ongoing Kuruvai harvest season.

On October 19, the Tamil Nadu government approached the Union government, urging it to raise the permissible moisture content in paddy from the current 17% to a more farmer-friendly 22%.

An easing of the cap could help paddy growers benefit from government-backed procurement at MSP (minimum support price), lessening the burden of drying costs and ensuring their produce does not go waste, sources told The Federal. It would specifically help the short-duration Kuruvai crop, which has seen higher moisture levels this year owing to vagaries of the weather. The challenge had left many farmers anxious about meeting strict quality thresholds for procurement.

A senior official from the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution confirmed the move. "The file dealing with the issue has been submitted to the Union Minister," the offiial told The Federal. Even as procurement efforts wind down, a verdict is imminent. Teams from the Centre have already conducted on-the-spot assessments in Tamil Nadu.

Punjab, another paddy powerhouse, has also approached the Centre for similar relaxations on moisture content, with its request awaiting a nod.

Kuruvai cultivation

As of last week, around 12.96 lakh tonnes of Kuruvai paddy had been procured through Tamil Nadu's Direct Paddy Procurement Centres, with ₹3,087 crore disbursed to nearly 1.52 lakh farmers, according to the data from the Central Food Grains Procurement Portal.

Senior journalist T Ramakrishnan, speaking to The Federal, noted: "Over the past two-and-a-half years, procurement volumes have doubled, driven by an expanded Kuruvai cultivation area. Initially, the Tamil Nadu government was cautious on paddy procurement issues, but once media reports amplified the concerns, swift action followed. By and large, procurement has wrapped up successfully, with safe storage protocols and rapid transfers from district centres to central food safety godowns ensuring minimal disruptions."

Paddy storage

Addressing potential worries about higher moisture levels—such as impact on storage capacity or shelf life—Ramakrishnan said: "There's no reported space crunch for Kuruvai stocks, though the Samba season might face tighter capacities down the line."

About two weeks ago, procured paddy bags transported to a government warehouse in Virudhachalam were left unloaded on trucks during heavy rains, leading to some wetting and sprouting.

On October 24, District Collector CP Aditya Senthilkumar inspected the site and initiated an inquiry with officials. The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) suspended quality control junior inspector Karunanidhi on November 6.